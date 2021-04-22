by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
New Vaccine to Prevent Opioid Addiction
University of Houston researchers are planning to develop an annual or bi-annual jab that could prevent opioid addiction.

"This could be a game changer for addiction," said Therese Kosten, Professor of psychology at the varsity.

An anti-opioid vaccine would protect the brain and nervous system by stimulating the body to create powerful antibodies that target and bind to opioid molecules, preventing them from crossing the blood-brain barrier to reach the brain. By blocking opioids from the brain, the vaccine would reduce respiratory depression brought on by opioids when they reach the brain.


The new vaccine will target fentanyl -- a synthetic and very potent opioid. Fentanyl poses an especially difficult problem because it is often added to street drugs like cocaine, methamphetamines, and even counterfeit benzodiazepines like Xanax, which adds to the amount of fentanyl overdoses, the researchers explained.

"Fentanyl is different than heroin or other opioids in the way that it stimulates the nervous system. It activates the same receptors in the brain as heroin or morphine but does so by a different mechanism, which makes drugs that can reverse a heroin overdose, like Narcan, almost ineffective against it," Kosten noted.

"We will also evaluate multi-dose strategies, followed by single dose immunisation, heterologous vaccination strategies, and the impact of waning immunity," said Kosten.

According to the American Medical Association, more than 40 states in the US are reporting increases in deaths from opioids. In June, a survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 13 per cent of adult respondents in the US reported starting or increasing opioid use to deal with stress or emotions related to the pandemic.

Source: IANS

