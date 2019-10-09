medindia

New Test to Detect Drug Resistant Infections Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 10, 2019 at 5:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Beta lactam antibiotic was modified and attached to a sensor, to enable it to know the presence of resistant bacteria by scientists from the University of York.
New Test to Detect Drug Resistant Infections Identified
New Test to Detect Drug Resistant Infections Identified

Beta-lactam antibiotics like penicillin are one of the most important classes of antibiotics, but resistance to them has grown to such an extent that doctors often avoid prescribing them in favour of stronger drugs.

Show Full Article


Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global threat accelerated by the inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Co-author of the study, Callum Silver, a PhD student from the Department of Electronic Engineering, said: "If we continue to use antibiotics in the way we currently do, we may find ourselves in a situation where we can no longer use antibiotics to treat patients - resulting in millions of deaths per year.

"This study paves the way for the development of tests which will give doctors important information on the bacteria they are dealing with so that common antibiotics can be used whenever possible. Resistance to new antibiotics can emerge very quickly after they come into use and so we need to reserve them for when they are really needed.

"The discovery may also help to identify and isolate resistant bacteria, reducing the chances of large outbreaks."

One of the major ways in which bacteria become resistant to treatment is through the production of enzymes that can break down beta-lactam antibiotics, rendering them ineffective.

The researchers were able to test for the presence of these resistance enzymes by attaching the modified antibiotic to a sensor surface which enabled them to see whether or not the drug was broken down.

The researchers used multiple techniques to show that the drug is still accessible to the enzyme, meaning the modified antibiotic could be used to develop things like urine tests for AMR bacteria in patients.

Callum Silver added: "The lack of diagnostic techniques to inform doctors whether or not they are dealing with resistant bacteria contributes to the problem of AMR."

"This modified antibiotic could be applied to a variety of different biosensing devices for use at the point-of-care."

Dr Steven Johnson, Reader in the University's Department of Electronic Engineering, said: "This important study is the result of a close collaboration between physical, chemical and biological scientists at the University of York and lays the foundation for a new diagnostic test for drug resistant infections.

"We are now working with clinicians at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to integrate this modified antibiotic into a rapid diagnostic test for antimicrobial resistance in urinary tract infections."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Penicillin Allergy: Pharmacists Show Better Understanding Than Physicians

Physicians are unaware of the important facts on penicillin allergy. While pharmacists had a better understanding, finds a new study.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityUndescended TesticlesSignature Drug ToxicityVaricoceleDrugs Banned in IndiaTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Just 1 or 2 Daytime Naps a Week can Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Antibiotics in Preterm Infants May Affect Their Healthy Gut Bacteria

Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive