About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Test Helps Identify Liver Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on July 26, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Font : A-A+

New Test Helps Identify Liver Diseases

A new liquid biopsy test developed by researchers which uses two circulating proteins, tests for major liver diseases.

The test was found to be highly accurate, sensitive, and specific for both non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis.

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation


Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.
Advertisement


For the first time, a non-invasive test will allow for the determination of staging of both diseases without recurring to invasive liver biopsy.

NASH is the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and is diagnosed among approximately 60 per cent of NAFLD patients.

NASH puts people at risk of progressing to advanced liver diseases such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

New Test for Liver Disease Diagnosis

Currently, NASH can only be diagnosed with invasive liver biopsy, which is the standard of diagnosis, but is expensive and has co-morbidities and complications.
Liver Fibrosis in Routine Care for Diabetes Could Unveil Advanced Liver Disease Patients

Liver Fibrosis in Routine Care for Diabetes Could Unveil Advanced Liver Disease Patients


Routinely assessing liver fibrosis in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients can help identify previously undiscovered cases of advanced liver disease such as liver fibrosis, reports a new study.
Advertisement

There are also no reliable blood (that is, liquid biopsy) tests for the diseases because of low sensitivity and specificity. Current blood tests are also unable to reliably predict NASH and fibrosis staging.

Professor Geltrude Mingrone, from King's College London and Catholic University of Rome in Italy, looked to find a more accurate liquid biopsy test.

The paper, published in leading journal Gut, identified two protein biomarkers, PLIN2 and RAB14, that were used as part of an algorithm to identify people with NASH and/or liver fibrosis.

The ability for these proteins to detect NASH was tested in cohorts of people with either biopsy-confirmed NASH or liver fibrosis.

The algorithms, which used artificial intelligence, gave an overall accuracy of 92-93 per cent for NASH.

For fibrosis, it was 98-99 per cent accurate. In fact, for being much more accurate than all other currently available biomarkers, it can also predict the stages of the diseases without invasive liver biopsy.

"This blood test will allow us to define the real prevalence of NASH in large and small populations, including children and adolescents, avoiding the need for invasive liver biopsy," Mingrone said.

"Importantly, it will also allow us to monitor the efficacy of NASH treatments over time, reducing screen failures and helping generate better drugs," Mingrone added.

This will be an invaluable tool in diagnosing and monitoring cases of liver diseases, enabling people to receive earlier treatment.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Liver

Quiz on Liver


How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this quiz.
Advertisement

Two Enzymes can Halt Liver Damage in NASH

Two Enzymes can Halt Liver Damage in NASH


Is NASH liver disease preventable? Yes, controlling liver damage in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is now possible using two enzymes(AMPK and caspase-6).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Current Treatments for Liver CancerCurrent Treatments for Liver Cancer
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Milk ThistleMilk Thistle
Testicle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTesticle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Undescended TesticlesUndescended Testicles
Wilson's DiseaseWilson's Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Undescended Testicles Liver Varicocele Wilson's Disease Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood - Sugar Chart Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close