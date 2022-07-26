Potential Treatment for Botulism Identified

FDA-approved drug 3,4-diaminopyridine (3,4-DAP) used to treat neuromuscular weakness counters as a potential treatment for botulism.



Botulinum neurotoxins (BoNTs) are a family of bacterial poisons - the most poisonous substances known - responsible for the clinical disease known as botulism. These neurotoxins act within nerve terminals to destroy proteins necessary for muscle contraction, causing paralysis that develops into respiratory arrest and can lead to death. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers botulinum neurotoxins a Tier 1 agent, posing the highest risk following accidental or deliberate misuse.

Botulism - New Findings

The deliberate misuse aspect of the toxin is what drives the WFIRM researchers and their work to find a treatment. Currently, the only specific treatment for botulism is early administration with antitoxin. However, antitoxin is only effective if administered before prior botulism symptoms are evident. Once symptoms emerge, three out of four patients require long-term artificial ventilation for survival.