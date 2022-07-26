About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Potential Treatment for Botulism Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on July 26, 2022 at 11:40 PM
FDA-approved drug 3,4-diaminopyridine (3,4-DAP) used to treat neuromuscular weakness counters as a potential treatment for botulism.

Botulinum neurotoxins (BoNTs) are a family of bacterial poisons - the most poisonous substances known - responsible for the clinical disease known as botulism. These neurotoxins act within nerve terminals to destroy proteins necessary for muscle contraction, causing paralysis that develops into respiratory arrest and can lead to death. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers botulinum neurotoxins a Tier 1 agent, posing the highest risk following accidental or deliberate misuse.

Botulism - New Findings

The deliberate misuse aspect of the toxin is what drives the WFIRM researchers and their work to find a treatment. Currently, the only specific treatment for botulism is early administration with antitoxin. However, antitoxin is only effective if administered before prior botulism symptoms are evident. Once symptoms emerge, three out of four patients require long-term artificial ventilation for survival.

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum into contaminated food, or wounds. The bacteria thrive in certain foods, wounds, and in the soil.
"Despite decades of effort, there are no antidotes for the life-threatening consequences of botulism. This failure is primarily because the toxin hides within the nerve terminal, where it poses a challenging target for delivery of therapeutic molecules," said corresponding author of the paper Patrick McNutt, PhD, who leads this research effort at WFIRM.

The researchers build on their previous work to show that administration of the FDA-approved drug 3,4-diaminopyridine (3,4-DAP) reverses botulism symptoms in a pre-clinical model. The drug is an approved treatment for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, an autoimmune disease caused by reduced acetylcholine release and neuromuscular weakness. Botulism paralysis is caused by reduction of acetylcholine release from motor nerve terminals to subthreshold levels required for muscle contraction.
Exported Dairy Products Could be Contaminated With Botulism Causing Bacteria, Kiwi Authorities Warn

Dairy products, including infant formula, exported from New Zealand could be contaminated with bacteria that can cause botulism, health authorities in the country said.
For this study, recently published in Molecular Medicine, the researchers developed a continuous 3,4-DAP infusion model and measured dose-dependent effects on toxic signs and survival after a lethal dose of botulinum neurotoxin. They found that continuous infusion with the drug produces rapid and sustained therapeutic benefits while survival requires continuous infusion for longer than four days.

"This is the first small-molecule therapy to directly reverse toxic signs and promote survival when administered post-symptomatically after a lethal dose of botulism," said McNutt. "Our data supports the immediate clinical use of DAP in botulism patients."

Source: Eurekalert
Role of Engineered Botulism Toxins in Medicine

Scientists are reporting that the most poisonous substance on Earth could be re-engineered for an expanded role in helping millions of people with rheumatoid arthritis
To Avoid Infant Botulism Don

To avoid infant botulism children below one year of age should not be fed honey, says Health Canada.
