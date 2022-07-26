Monkeypox: Vaccination Center Opens In Paris

A high-capacity monkeypox vaccination center has been opened to the public by the French Health Minister Francois Braun.
According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week, reports Xinhua news agency.
Monkeypox in ParisThe Health Minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.
‘The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.’
Braun emphasized the country has "reacted immediately" to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: "Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place."
Source: IANS
