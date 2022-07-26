About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Monkeypox: Vaccination Center Opens In Paris

by Colleen Fleiss on July 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Monkeypox: Vaccination Center Opens In Paris

A high-capacity monkeypox vaccination center has been opened to the public by the French Health Minister Francois Braun.

According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monkeypox in Paris

The Health Minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Braun emphasized the country has "reacted immediately" to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: "Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place."

Source: IANS
