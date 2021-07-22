New Technology to Forecast Oral and General Health Link

‘Oral and general health associations are exposed using a machine learning prediction algorithms.’

In this study,Age, sex, household income and smoking are added as common predictors for both the models. The predictors are selected based on literature and availability.The prevalence of poor self-rated oral health is higher (28.6%) compared to poor self-rated general health (12.4%). 20.6% of those with poor self-rated oral health also reported poor self-rated general health, whereas 47.7% of those with poor self-rated general health also reported poor self-rated oral health.These results show thatOral health has a higher predictive capacity in predicting general health than general health in predicting oral health. General health and oral health factors should be considered collectively when planning healthcare for older adults.Source: Medindia