medindia

New Technique Create Personalized Therapies for People with Advanced Cancers

by Iswarya on  July 22, 2019 at 6:08 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being able to recognize targets for adoptive cell therapies is one of the first steps in developing personalized therapies for people with hard-to-treat cancers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Association of Cancer Research.
New Technique Create Personalized Therapies for People with Advanced Cancers
New Technique Create Personalized Therapies for People with Advanced Cancers

However, predicting whether a patient will have an immune response to a particular abnormal protein caused by mutations that serve as a new antigen (neoantigen), can be challenging.

Show Full Article


Using an ultra-sensitive and high-throughput isolation technology (termed imPACT Isolation Technology®) designed to isolate neoepitope specific T-cells, UCLA researchers were able to characterize and identify the neoantigens driving the antitumor responses in a patient treated with the anti-PD-1 blockade and isolate the T cell receptors responsible for such effect.

BACKGROUND
Using immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat people with metastatic melanoma has helped transform the way people with the most deadly skin cancer are treated.

Despite its success, there are still many people who do not benefit from the treatment. Up until now, adoptive cell therapy, which involves extracting and harvesting T cells from a patient and engineering them in the laboratory, have targeted shared antigens. That restricts many of the people that can potentially be treated with the therapy because not every cancer has the same antigen that needs to be targeted.

Researchers are working to improve methods to identify new targets for these therapies in hopes to develop more effective and personalized therapies.

METHOD
Researchers analyzed T cell responses in two patients with advanced melanoma, one who responded to anti-PD1 therapy and one who did not respond to the therapy.

Using samples collected before and during treatment, the team isolated the T cells, specifically recognizing the mutations on the tumor by using the imPACT Isolation Technology® developed by PACT Pharma. The technology allows researchers to identify the T cells, and their T cell receptors, that have the ability to detect mutations.

After identifying the T cell receptors, they were re-introduced in T cells from peripheral blood using a non-viral genome engineering method to generate new neoantigen-specific T cells that were used to kill melanoma cells from the same patient.

"In the setting of patients treated with anti-PD-1, we identified for the first time, in a high-throughput manner, which neoantigen mutations in the tumor are being targeted by T cells. More importantly, we were able to identify their T cell receptors and demonstrate that they can actually specifically kill the tumor cells," said lead author Cristina Puig-Saus, Ph.D., an associate project scientist in hematology/oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"We hope that a better understanding of the T cell responses that occur after immune checkpoint blockade will guide the design of personalized adoptive T cell therapies."

IMPACT
Uncovering new ways to identify targets for immunotherapies significantly increases the number of patients who will benefit from immunotherapy. The imPACT Isolation Technology® allows researchers to identify the mutation-specific T cells and understand which mutations are inducing responses against tumors.

AUTHORS
The lead author is Cristina Puig-Saus, Ph.D., an associate project scientist in hematology/oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The senior author is Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD., director of the tumor immunology program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of medicine in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Thirty-three additional authors are listed in the abstract.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

What's New on Medindia

Steep Rise in Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Home Remedies for Common Cold

Homemade Cough Syrups
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive