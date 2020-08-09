New Surgical Tools with Smart Sensors can Improve Cardiac Surgery and Therapy

A variety of roles can be performed by the new system, which conforms better to the body's soft tissue than current devices: the force of contact and electrophysiological parameters, simultaneous in vivo measurements of temperature, and therapeutic functions; and real-time feedback. It can drastically decrease the length of invasive ablation procedures and exposure of patients and doctors to X-ray radiation.
‘A new class of medical instruments using novel breakthrough materials and fabrication techniques can improve cardiac outcomes for patients and allow practitioners to deliver better, safer, and more patient-specific care.
The new class of instruments will allow physicians to obtain a rich set of electrophysiological information and to perform surgeries in shorter times using a single instrumented catheter system.
Source: Medindia