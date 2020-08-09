Kids Use Both Brain Hemispheres to Process Language, Unlike Adults

The use of both hemispheres can provide a mechanism to compensate after a neural injury. For example, if the left hemisphere is injured from a perinatal stroke, a child will learn a language with the right hemisphere. A kid born with cerebral palsy that damages only one hemisphere can develop required cognitive skills in the other hemisphere.
‘Children use both the brain hemisphere to understand language- more specifically, processing spoken sentences.
’
This study solves a mystery that has baffled clinicians and neuroscientists for a long time, says Newport.
Source: Medindia