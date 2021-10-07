by Colleen Fleiss on  July 10, 2021 at 10:45 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Study for Real Time Info on Air Pollution
A new proposal for conducting a study to find out real time information to help identify the factors behind the spike in air pollution has been approved by the Delhi Cabinet.

As per the Delhi government, the scheme - "Real-time Source Apportionment" will be executed by a joint team from the IIT-Kanpur, the IIT-Delhi, The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali.

Noting sources of pollution could be vehicles, dust, thermal power plants, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries, and there be one or more sources at a particular place, officials said that the study will help to understand the real-time impact of various pollution sources. Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution.


Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "The technology to carry out real-time source apportionment of pollution has not been implemented in any other city in the country."

"With today's approval from the Cabinet, the scientists will start working on this innovative project in full swing. This will go a long way in identifying the various factors contributing to Delhi pollution and resolving them."

A mobile laboratory equipped with instruments will scour various areas in Delhi. There will be a supersite where data will be collected and interpreted for necessary action, an Environment Department official said.

IIT-Kanpur's Dr Mukesh Sharma, who will be leading the study, said: "The team from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, TERI Delhi, and IISER Mohali is excited to partner with the Delhi government on this unique project which will provide daily and weekly forecasting of air quality, real-time diurnal source apportionment and suggest short-term daily and weekly actions to systematically assess, reduce, and prevent air quality deterioration in Delhi for many years to come."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
READ MORE
Link Between Ozone in Air Pollution and Fibroid Development
Among Black American women, increased levels of ozone from air pollution are associated with an increased risk of developing fibroids.
READ MORE
Air Pollution May Increase Your Blood Pressure
Short- and long-term exposure to certain environmental air pollutants can increase blood pressure in children and adolescents. Therefore, it is essential to measure blood pressure to identify individuals with elevated blood pressure early.
READ MORE
PM2.5 Air Pollution Responsible for 4.2 Million Deaths
Over half the world's population lives without the protection of proper air quality standards
READ MORE
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

PollutionAir PollutionBreathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure