medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

New Social Tool to Evaluate the Environmental Impact of Residential Buildings

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 22, 2018 at 8:10 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New open-source computing tool has been developed by scientists to calculate the CO2 emissions in each phase of a building project, in order to obtain a global picture of its carbon footprint from its conception and to help decide every variable in the construction process. The project was carried out by the research group ARDITEC from the Higher Technical School of Building Engineering at the University of Seville.
New Social Tool to Evaluate the Environmental Impact of Residential Buildings
New Social Tool to Evaluate the Environmental Impact of Residential Buildings

"The first step in managing and reducing the CO2 emissions associated with building construction is to calculate them, to know the importance of this environmental aspect and apply measures to improve the situation. To better understand the environmental impact and work on it, it is important to measure the CO2 emissions from the design and conception of the building and, according to its measurements, know the different possibilities for reducing its carbon footprint and making a more sustainable, low-carbon building", explains the University of Seville teacher and head of the project, Jaime Solís.

The project OERCO2 is as an Open Educational Resource financed by the European Union's Erasmus+ programme, and, as well as the University of Seville, its participants include the Centro Tecnólgico del Mármol, Piedra y Materiales (Technological Centre for Marble, Stone and Materials - Spain) CertiMaC Soc. Cons. a r. L. (Italy), Centro Tecnologico da Ceramica e do Vidro (Portugal), Universitatea Transilvania din Brasov (Romania) and Asociatia Romania Green Building Council (Romania).

The experts point out that it is vital to be aware of the CO2 emissions that are generated in the first phases of a project, so that early preventative actions can be taken by means of the choice of different materials, mean of transport, construction methods, use during the life of the building, deconstruction systems, reuse, etc., so contributing to reducing the building's emissions.

"We have tried to work towards the concept of sustainable construction, taking into account, also, concepts related to the recycling and reuse of materials, and putting this tool at the disposal of all the agents involved in the construction sector, such as students, professionals and the users of the house themselves", adds Solis.

One of the applications of this online tool is that it allows for buildings of similar characteristics to be compared from an economic and environmental point of view, so knowing which of them is more sustainable and better respects the environment.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Higher Carbon Footprint Linked to Creation of Smart Villages

Higher Carbon Footprint Linked to Creation of Smart Villages

The human scale is the link between emission sources and the various facets in urbanization, such as the dependency on electricity and building architecture.

Health Effects of Global Warming

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

Quiz on Global Warming

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

World's First Animals Contribute to Global Warming

World's First Animals Contribute to Global Warming

World's first animals caused global warming, research at the University of Exeter finds. The evolution of these small animals decreased the oxygen in the ocean and atmosphere, but also increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...