New Simple Way to Measure Abdominal Obesity Identified

Font : A- A+



New study finds a simple, elegant way of measuring abdominal obesity index (ABOI) to determine central obesity of individuals. The findings of the study are published in the Open Journal of Nutrition.

New Simple Way to Measure Abdominal Obesity Identified



In obesity research, the body mass index (BMI) has been traditionally used to determine if an individual is a normal weight, underweight, overweight or obese.



‘Abdominal obesity index (ABOI) can be easily calculated by measuring the abdominal circumference and chest circumference.’ However, BMI does not differentiate between the types of the mass (fat or muscle) or body shapes. Given that increased abdominal fat content specifically has been associated with increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and mortality rate, waist-to-hip (WHR) ratio is widely used by researchers to highlight abdominal fat content associated with obesity.



However, WHR underestimates obesity for '"pear-shaped'" body types and overestimates it for '"apple-shaped'" body types. Thus, both BMI and WHR do not specifically measure central obesity or are not precise for certain body types.



On the importance of the findings, Dr. Han says, id: "The advantage of ABOI is in its simplicity and its focus on abdominal fat regardless of the total body weight, body shape, and body height. ABOI can be easily calculated by measuring the abdominal circumference and chest circumference. In using this approach, we were able to use ABOI to focus on abdominal obesity."



In the report, the authors also show that combinatorial use of ABOI and waist to height ratio (WHtR) appears to provide another approach to index patients into clinical subgroups. "The clinical usefulness of ABOI remains to be tested. We plan on conducting studies to use ABOI and WHtR to assess an individual's risks for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and dyslipidemia" said Dr. Han.



Source: Eurekalert In obesity research, the body mass index (BMI) has been traditionally used to determine if an individual is a normal weight, underweight, overweight or obese.However, BMI does not differentiate between the types of the mass (fat or muscle) or body shapes. Given that increased abdominal fat content specifically has been associated with increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and mortality rate, waist-to-hip (WHR) ratio is widely used by researchers to highlight abdominal fat content associated with obesity.However, WHR underestimates obesity for '"pear-shaped'" body types and overestimates it for '"apple-shaped'" body types. Thus, both BMI and WHR do not specifically measure central obesity or are not precise for certain body types.On the importance of the findings, Dr. Han says, id: "The advantage of ABOI is in its simplicity and its focus on abdominal fat regardless of the total body weight, body shape, and body height. ABOI can be easily calculated by measuring the abdominal circumference and chest circumference. In using this approach, we were able to use ABOI to focus on abdominal obesity."In the report, the authors also show that combinatorial use of ABOI and waist to height ratio (WHtR) appears to provide another approach to index patients into clinical subgroups. "The clinical usefulness of ABOI remains to be tested. We plan on conducting studies to use ABOI and WHtR to assess an individual's risks for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and dyslipidemia" said Dr. Han.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: