About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New MRI Predicts Heart Failure Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 13 2024 2:24 AM

New MRI Predicts Heart Failure Risk
Individuals with elevated heart pressure detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) had a fivefold increased risk of heart failure. The research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Queen Mary University of London also identified key risk factors for increased pressure inside the heart, which leads to heart failure (1 Trusted Source
Risk factors for raised left ventricular filling pressure by cardiovascular magnetic resonance: prognostic insights from UK Biobank

Go to source).
These risk factors include being over 70, having high blood pressure, being obese, alcohol consumption and being male.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Co-lead author Dr Pankaj Garg, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Heart failure is a lethal condition resulting from rising pressures. One of the most significant findings of this study is that MRI-derived pressure measurements can reliably predict if an individual will develop heart failure.

MRI Could Replace Invasive Heart Tests

“This breakthrough suggests that heart MRI could potentially replace invasive diagnostic tests. Participants with higher heart pressure measured by MRI had a fivefold increased risk of developing heart failure over six years.”

Previous pioneering research involving UEA, and the universities of Sheffield and Leeds has shown that heart MRI techniques can estimate pressure in the heart and are linked to symptoms and signs of heart failure.

Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
However, to date it remained unknown if heart MRI derived pressures can predict heart failure risk in a general population.

Analysing data from more than 39,000 UK Biobank participants, this latest research demonstrates that MRI-detected pressure changes can identify heart failure risk without invasive procedures.

Advertisement
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Heart disease is the leading cause of death - it claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Eating right is an important step towards preventing heart disease. In addition to regular physical activity, being careful about healthy ways to ...
Co-lead author Dr Nay Aung, from the William Harvey Research Institute at Queen Mary University of London, said: “Additionally, we identified key risk factors for developing high heart pressure: age over 70, high blood pressure, obesity, alcohol consumption and male gender.

“By combining these factors, we developed a model to predict individual heart failure risk. This advancement enables prevention, early detection and treatment of heart failure, which could save many lives.”

Advertisement
Advanced MRI Scans Reveal Hidden Concussion Risks in Patients
Advanced MRI Scans Reveal Hidden Concussion Risks in Patients
Advanced MRI scans and blood biomarkers may identify patients with concussion at risk for long-term symptoms, improving prognosis and follow-up care.
A heart MRI is a type of scan that uses powerful magnets and radio waves to create detailed images of the heart. Unlike X-rays or CT scans, it does not use harmful radiation.

In this research work, both teams analysed heart MRI data from 39,000 UK biobank participants using artificial intelligence techniques and estimated the pressure inside the heart. They then evaluated each individual’s risk factors and their chance of developing heart failure in the future over a six-year follow-up period.

Reference:
  1. Risk factors for raised left ventricular filling pressure by cardiovascular magnetic resonance: prognostic insights from UK Biobank - (https://academic.oup.com/ehjcimaging/article/24/Supplement_1/jead119.133/7198956)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement