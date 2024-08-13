New MRI Predicts Heart Failure Risk

Individuals with elevated heart pressure detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) had a fivefold increased risk of heart failure. The research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Queen Mary University of London also identified key risk factors for increased pressure inside the heart, which leads to heart failure (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Risk factors for raised left ventricular filling pressure by cardiovascular magnetic resonance: prognostic insights from UK Biobank
Go to source). These risk factors include being over 70, having high blood pressure, being obese, alcohol consumption and being male.
MRI Could Replace Invasive Heart Tests“This breakthrough suggests that heart MRI could potentially replace invasive diagnostic tests. Participants with higher heart pressure measured by MRI had a fivefold increased risk of developing heart failure over six years.”
Previous pioneering research involving UEA, and the universities of Sheffield and Leeds has shown that heart MRI techniques can estimate pressure in the heart and are linked to symptoms and signs of heart failure.
However, to date it remained unknown if heart MRI derived pressures can predict heart failure risk in a general population.
Analysing data from more than 39,000 UK Biobank participants, this latest research demonstrates that MRI-detected pressure changes can identify heart failure risk without invasive procedures.
“By combining these factors, we developed a model to predict individual heart failure risk. This advancement enables prevention, early detection and treatment of heart failure, which could save many lives.”
In this research work, both teams analysed heart MRI data from 39,000 UK biobank participants using artificial intelligence techniques and estimated the pressure inside the heart. They then evaluated each individual’s risk factors and their chance of developing heart failure in the future over a six-year follow-up period.
