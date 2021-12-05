by Karishma Abhishek on  May 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Mothers Experience Double Rate of Depression During COVID-19
Threshold for postnatal depression during the first COVID-19 lockdown was met by almost half (47.5%) of women with babies aged six months or younger. This was more than double average rates for Europe before the pandemic (23%), as per a study led by UCL researchers, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Feelings of isolation, exhaustion, worry, inadequacy, guilt, and increased stress were described by the women. Many reported their lost opportunities and for their baby, and were worried about the developmental impact of social isolation on their new little one.

The demands of homeschooling along with situations where their partners were unable or unavailable to help with parenting and domestic tasks, most acutely felt the negative impacts of lockdown.


Postnatal depression during COVID-19

The study team surveyed 162 mums in London between May and June 2020 using a unique social network survey designed in response to lockdown. Participants listed up to 25 people who were important to them and shared who they had interacted with and how, whether in person, by phone, video call, or messaging on social media.

Depression ratings were reported by the women based on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (the most commonly used tool). Thus the full range of mothers' social interactions, as well as their mental health was monitored.

It was found that new mothers were twice as likely to have post-natal depression in lockdown. Fewer depressive symptoms were reported among those new mums who had more contact with people, either remotely or face-to-face.

This shows that reduced social contact during lockdown may have increased the risk of postnatal depression. On the contrary, women who had maintained some face-to-face contact with family members were actually more likely to have depressive symptoms than women who saw fewer of their relatives.

The study suggests that this reflects family responding to mums who were struggling with their mental health, potentially breaking lockdown rules to help them. Many mothers felt that lockdown created a 'burden of constant mothering' without anyone around to help and that while virtual contact (video calls/phone calls/texts/social media messages) helped, it was still inadequate.

"Caring for a new baby is challenging and all new mothers suffer some level of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. Low social support is one of the key risk factors for developing postnatal depression. Social distancing measures during lockdown created so many barriers to having practical help and meaningful support from others in the weeks and months after their baby's arrival, leading many new mothers to feel totally overwhelmed. It really does take a village to raise a child, especially in a crisis when everyone is dealing with increased demands, stresses and significant life events. Our survey shows that lockdowns leave new mothers more vulnerable to postnatal depression, and that digital solutions might help but they are not the answer. Policy makers must take this into account as we continue to deal with COVID-19, for the sake of mums, babies and whole families," says Dr. Sarah Myers (UCL Anthropology).

The study also reported certain experiences of mums as some felt it 'protected' family time, leading to better bonding.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time