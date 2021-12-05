New Mothers Experience Double Rate of Depression During COVID-19

Threshold for postnatal depression during the first COVID-19 lockdown was met by almost half (47.5%) of women with babies aged six months or younger. This was more than double average rates for Europe before the pandemic (23%), as per a study led by UCL researchers, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.



Feelings of isolation, exhaustion, worry, inadequacy, guilt, and increased stress were described by the women. Many reported their lost opportunities and for their baby, and were worried about the developmental impact of social isolation on their new little one.

The study team surveyed 162 mums in London between May and June 2020 using a unique social network survey designed in response to lockdown. Participants listed up to 25 people who were important to them and shared who they had interacted with and how, whether in person, by phone, video call, or messaging on social media.



Depression ratings were reported by the women based on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (the most commonly used tool). Thus the full range of mothers' social interactions, as well as their mental health was monitored.



It was found that new mothers were twice as likely to have post-natal depression in lockdown. Fewer depressive symptoms were reported among those new mums who had more contact with people, either remotely or face-to-face.



This shows that reduced social contact during lockdown may have increased the risk of postnatal depression. On the contrary, women who had maintained some face-to-face contact with family members were actually more likely to have depressive symptoms than women who saw fewer of their relatives.



The study suggests that this reflects family responding to mums who were struggling with their mental health, potentially breaking lockdown rules to help them. Many mothers felt that lockdown created a 'burden of constant mothering' without anyone around to help and that while virtual contact (video calls/phone calls/texts/social media messages) helped, it was still inadequate.



"Caring for a new baby is challenging and all new mothers suffer some level of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. Low social support is one of the key risk factors for developing postnatal depression. Social distancing measures during lockdown created so many barriers to having practical help and meaningful support from others in the weeks and months after their baby's arrival, leading many new mothers to feel totally overwhelmed. It really does take a village to raise a child, especially in a crisis when everyone is dealing with increased demands, stresses and significant life events. Our survey shows that lockdowns leave new mothers more vulnerable to postnatal depression, and that digital solutions might help but they are not the answer. Policy makers must take this into account as we continue to deal with COVID-19, for the sake of mums, babies and whole families," says Dr. Sarah Myers (UCL Anthropology).



The study also reported certain experiences of mums as some felt it 'protected' family time, leading to better bonding.



The demands of homeschooling along with situations where their partners were unable or unavailable to help with parenting and domestic tasks, most acutely felt the negative impacts of lockdown.