medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Method Uses Coffee-Filter to Make Cancer Drug Z-endoxifen

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  April 9, 2018 at 11:50 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Making cheaper drugs for cancer is now possible by using coffee-filter, according to scientists from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), the Dutch company Syncom BV and the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital. They have found that this method can lead to much cheaper production of the promising cancer drug Z-endoxifen.
New Method Uses Coffee-Filter to Make Cancer Drug Z-endoxifen
New Method Uses Coffee-Filter to Make Cancer Drug Z-endoxifen

Tamoxifen is known world-wide as a blockbuster chemotherapeutic drug for the treatment of breast cancer, but it is not always effective. Before it can exert its healing effect, the patient's body must first convert it into the active component Z-endoxifen. Unfortunately, the conversion depends on the patient's genes, which can lead to a variable therapeutic response in patients. By not administering Tamoxifen but Z-endoxifen directly, this genetic dependence is circumvented and the medicine therefore becomes more effective and less toxic due to lower dosing. This has also been demonstrated by clinical trials in the US.

The application of Z-endoxifen had quite a hurdle to overcome: the drug's production was only feasible in small amounts, which led to the exorbitant price of about ten thousand euros per gram. Scientists from TU/e and Syncom have now overcome this hurdle with an improved method to produce Z-endoxifen. During a Bachelor project attentive scientists from TU/e recognized that the HPLC (high-pressure liquid chromatography) purification method used was not at all necessary. Especially on a larger scale HPLC can be particularly expensive.

The existing production method yields two variants (Z- and E-stereo isomers) of endoxifen in a 70:30 ratio, of which the latter is undesired. HPLC was necessary to remove the unwanted 30%. The scientists from Eindhoven made the seredipitous discovery that the ratio one step earlier in the process could be increased to 95:5 in favour of the preferred Z-isomer. At this purity a chemical process known as trituration is possible, which enables removal of the the remaining 5% unwanted E-isomer by paper filter, not unlike filtering coffee granules from your morning coffee. The Dutch company Syncom showed this to be the case, andtook the project to the next level by scaling up the production and rendering the synthesis more robust using a tailored protective group on the molecule. Finally, Prof Jos Beijnen's group in Amsterdam proved that this new approach did indeed produce pure Z-endoxifen and that the alternative method of purification is effective.

For the next phase of clinical trials of Z-endoxifen, it is important that scientists are able to obtain sufficient quantities of the potential drug at a sufficiently low price. The retail price of pure Z-endoxifen is estimated to be approximately 75,000 euros per gram. By comparison, the invention from Eindhoven makes it possible to produce dozens of grams or even kilos of high purity at the same time, a lot easier, and at a cost of production that is 1,000 times lower. The big breakthrough means that if medical research groups want to do research into the effects of the drug, they are no longer dependent on expensive producers, but they can now produce the drug themselves and at a much lower cost.

Former bachelor student Daphne van Scheppingen worked on the synthesis of Z-endoxifen under the supervision of assistant professor Dr Lech-Gustav Milroy, in 2011. The aim of Van Scheppingen's project was to synthesize 30-50 milligrams of Z-endoxifen for a collaboration with the research group of Prof Jos Beijnen of the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital. At that time, the drug was still in pre-clinical development and still had to undergo clinical testing. Van Scheppingen and Milroy made the discovery through careful inspection of the final steps in an already existing synthesis route. These steps include the purification of a mixture of the synthesis products into the pure substance, and involved a much cheaper and simpler alternative purification method. Since the clinical testing had not yet been completed, the scientific interest in Z-endoxifen was still small. Since the the publication of the clinical trial data, the project has received a new impulse and the work has quickly been published. Bartjan Koning and Jan Koek of Syncom have scaled up the synthesis significantly to dozens of grams. This opens the doors to more research into the activity and selectivity of the cancer medication.

In order to make the drug available to patients, the newly discovered production method must be scaled up even further to industrial production (kilograms). The scientists expect that this will require approximately one year of R&D. More research is also needed on the effects of the drug, the so-called Phase II and III, which typically last between 1 and 6 years.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Tamoxifen Side Effects Are Misinterpreted For Naturally Occurring Symptoms

Tamoxifen Side Effects Are Misinterpreted For Naturally Occurring Symptoms

Side effects of tamoxifen drug for breast cancer are mistaken for naturally occurring symptoms in women, reveals study.

Compound to Prevent the Spread of Breast Cancer to the Brain Identified

Compound to Prevent the Spread of Breast Cancer to the Brain Identified

A novel signaling pathway for brain metastases in triple negative breast cancer has been identified. This may help find a promising strategy for metastatic breast cancer prevention and treatment by targeting organ-adaptive cancer stem cells.

FDA Approves Abemaciclib to Treat Women With Certain Breast Cancers

FDA Approves Abemaciclib to Treat Women With Certain Breast Cancers

Abemaciclib was approved by FDA for treating postmenopausal women with certain types of breast cancer in combination with aromatase inhibitors in whom cancer has progressed despite the endocrine therapy.

Breast Cancer Drug 'Tamoxifen' Protects Against Obesity-Related Metabolic Disorders

Breast Cancer Drug 'Tamoxifen' Protects Against Obesity-Related Metabolic Disorders

Tamoxifen drug used in the treatment of breast cancer could prevent obesity, fatty liver and insulin resistance, finds study.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells and reduces the side effects.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Oncology Drug Delivery Systems Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...