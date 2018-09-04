Negative Fateful Life Events May Speed Up Aging in Brain

Font : A- A+



Negative fateful life events (FLEs) such as conflict, a death of a family member, or serious medical crises can speed brain aging in middle-aged men, reveals a new study.



The new study was conducted by a research team at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Negative Fateful Life Events May Speed Up Aging in Brain



Writing in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, a research team, led by senior author William S. Kremen, PhD, professor of psychiatry and co-director of the Center for Behavior Genetics of Aging at UC San Diego School of Medicine, found that major adverse events in life, such as divorce, separation, miscarriage or death of a family member or friend, can measurably accelerate



‘Midlife adverse fateful life events (FLEs), especially divorce or death of a family member is linked to advanced brain aging.’ Specifically, they found that on average, one FLE was associated with an increase in predicted brain age difference (PBAD) of 0.37 years.



In other words, a single adverse event caused the brain to appear physiologically older by approximately one-third of a year than the person's chronological age, based upon magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



The research team studied 359 men, ages 57 to 66 years old, participating in the Vietnam Era Twin Study of Aging (VETSA).



Scientists asked participants to tally a list of life-changing events over the past two years, which were compared to a similar measure collected five years previously when they joined VETSA. The summaries encapsulated stressful midlife events that had occurred in the first two and last two years of the past seven years.



All participants underwent MRI exams and further physical and psychological assessments within one month of completing the most recent self-reports.



The MRIs assessed physiological aspects of the brain, such as volume and cortical thickness, a measure of the cerebral cortex or outer layer of the brain linked to consciousness, memory, attention, thought and other key elements of cognition. These neuroanatomical measurements were then analyzed using advanced software to predict brain age.



"Having more midlife FLEs, particularly relating to divorce/separation or a family death, was associated with advanced predicted brain aging," said Sean Hatton, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at UC San Diego School of Medicine and the study's first author.



Hatton said exposure to chronic stress has long been associated with biological weathering and premature aging, linked, for example, to oxidative and mitochondrial damage in cells, impaired immune system response and genomic changes.



The study's authors said their findings provide a possible link between molecular aging and brain structure changes in response to major stressful life events.



They do note that the study was a snapshot of a narrow demographic: older, predominantly white, males. It is not known whether females or other ethnicities would show similar findings.



The authors said additional, broader studies involving greater and more diverse numbers of participants were needed to further validate their findings.



But they suggest that using tools to predict brain age could be clinically useful in helping patients understand their brain health relative to their age and in clinical trials where it might improve study design and recruitment.







Source: Eurekalert Writing in the journala research team, led by senior author William S. Kremen, PhD, professor of psychiatry and co-director of the Center for Behavior Genetics of Aging at UC San Diego School of Medicine, found that major adverse events in life, such as divorce, separation, miscarriage or death of a family member or friend, can measurably accelerate aging in the brains of older men, even when controlling for such factors as cardiovascular risk , alcohol consumption, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, which are all associated with aging risk.Specifically, they found that on average, one FLE was associated with an increase in predicted brain age difference (PBAD) of 0.37 years.In other words,The research team studied 359 men, ages 57 to 66 years old, participating in the Vietnam Era Twin Study of Aging (VETSA).Scientists asked participants to tally a list of life-changing events over the past two years, which were compared to a similar measure collected five years previously when they joined VETSA. The summaries encapsulated stressful midlife events that had occurred in the first two and last two years of the past seven years.All participants underwent MRI exams and further physical and psychological assessments within one month of completing the most recent self-reports.The MRIs assessed physiological aspects of the brain, such as volume and cortical thickness, a measure of the cerebral cortex or outer layer of the brain linked to consciousness, memory, attention, thought and other key elements of cognition. These neuroanatomical measurements were then analyzed using advanced software to predict brain age."Having more midlife FLEs, particularly relating to divorce/separation or a family death, was associated with advanced predicted brain aging," said Sean Hatton, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at UC San Diego School of Medicine and the study's first author.Hatton said exposure to chronic stress has long been associated with biological weathering and premature aging, linked, for example, to oxidative and mitochondrial damage in cells, impaired immune system response and genomic changes.The study's authors said their findings provide a possible link between molecular aging and brain structure changes in response to major stressful life events.They do note that the study was a snapshot of a narrow demographic: older, predominantly white, males. It is not known whether females or other ethnicities would show similar findings.The authors said additional, broader studies involving greater and more diverse numbers of participants were needed to further validate their findings.But they suggest that using tools to predict brain age could be clinically useful in helping patients understand their brain health relative to their age and in clinical trials where it might improve study design and recruitment.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: