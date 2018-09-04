medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Negative Fateful Life Events May Speed Up Aging in Brain

by Hannah Joy on  April 9, 2018 at 12:23 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Negative fateful life events (FLEs) such as conflict, a death of a family member, or serious medical crises can speed brain aging in middle-aged men, reveals a new study.

The new study was conducted by a research team at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.
Negative Fateful Life Events May Speed Up Aging in Brain
Negative Fateful Life Events May Speed Up Aging in Brain

Writing in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, a research team, led by senior author William S. Kremen, PhD, professor of psychiatry and co-director of the Center for Behavior Genetics of Aging at UC San Diego School of Medicine, found that major adverse events in life, such as divorce, separation, miscarriage or death of a family member or friend, can measurably accelerate agingin the brains of older men, even when controlling for such factors as cardiovascular risk , alcohol consumption, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, which are all associated with aging risk.

Specifically, they found that on average, one FLE was associated with an increase in predicted brain age difference (PBAD) of 0.37 years.

In other words, a single adverse event caused the brain to appear physiologically older by approximately one-third of a year than the person's chronological age, based upon magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The research team studied 359 men, ages 57 to 66 years old, participating in the Vietnam Era Twin Study of Aging (VETSA).

Scientists asked participants to tally a list of life-changing events over the past two years, which were compared to a similar measure collected five years previously when they joined VETSA. The summaries encapsulated stressful midlife events that had occurred in the first two and last two years of the past seven years.

All participants underwent MRI exams and further physical and psychological assessments within one month of completing the most recent self-reports.

The MRIs assessed physiological aspects of the brain, such as volume and cortical thickness, a measure of the cerebral cortex or outer layer of the brain linked to consciousness, memory, attention, thought and other key elements of cognition. These neuroanatomical measurements were then analyzed using advanced software to predict brain age.

"Having more midlife FLEs, particularly relating to divorce/separation or a family death, was associated with advanced predicted brain aging," said Sean Hatton, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at UC San Diego School of Medicine and the study's first author.

Hatton said exposure to chronic stress has long been associated with biological weathering and premature aging, linked, for example, to oxidative and mitochondrial damage in cells, impaired immune system response and genomic changes.

The study's authors said their findings provide a possible link between molecular aging and brain structure changes in response to major stressful life events.

They do note that the study was a snapshot of a narrow demographic: older, predominantly white, males. It is not known whether females or other ethnicities would show similar findings.

The authors said additional, broader studies involving greater and more diverse numbers of participants were needed to further validate their findings.

But they suggest that using tools to predict brain age could be clinically useful in helping patients understand their brain health relative to their age and in clinical trials where it might improve study design and recruitment.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Anal Cancer

Anal Cancer

Cancer of the anus is rare however its incidence is increasing especially among the HIV positive patients and it is caused by human papilloma (HPV) virus.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

More News on:

Ageing and Sleep Telomere Shortening And Ageing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...