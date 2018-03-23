medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Compound to Prevent the Spread of Brain Breast Cancer to the Brain Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 23, 2018 at 11:06 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A compound that may help prevent the spread of triple-negative breast cancer to the brain has been identified.
  • This compound is edelfosine.
  • Edelfosine is an FDA-approved investigational drug for leukemia.
An investigational drug compound for leukemia patients has been identified that may be used to treat triple negative breast cancer once it spreads to the brain, research at the Houston Methodist finds.
Compound to Prevent the Spread of Brain Breast Cancer to the Brain Identified
Compound to Prevent the Spread of Brain Breast Cancer to the Brain Identified

The compound edelfosine
The research team found that the compound edelfosine may prevent cancer cells from spreading, or metastasizing. Edelfosine is an investigational leukemia treatment which has also been used in clinical research for primary brain tumors.

The researchers injected triple negative breast cancer stem cells from patients into mice. The cancer stem cells did not grow once they metastasized to the brain after treating them with this compound.

"This compound stopped the cancer cells from communicating with brain cells as they traveled from the breast to the brain. Repurposing a drug compound to prevent the spread of cancer could be a game-changer in the prevention and treatment of metastatic brain disease," said Stephen T. Wong, Ph.D., P.E., chair of the systems medicine and bioengineering at Houston Methodist Research Institute and one of the corresponding authors.

Triple negative breast cancer
triple negative breast cancer cells adapt much more readily once they've moved to the brain and patients usually have shorter survival time after diagnosis of brain metastasis. Triple negative remains the most challenging type of breast cancer to treat, and tends to show more traits possessed by cancer stem cells than other breast cancer subtypes. "Viable treatment options for brain metastases are still an unmet need," said Hong Zhao, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of systems medicine and bioengineering at Houston Methodist Research Institute and co-corresponding author. "Since edelfosine is already FDA-approved, we want to try and move this compound into a phase II clinical study for metastatic brain cancer in the next few years." In 2011, Wong and his lab have applied big data mathematical and bioinformatics models to screen for existing FDA-approved medications that might be effective against cancer stem cells. They have identified the anti-malarial drug chloroquine as a potential cancer stem cell killer. The group also discovered another compound that improves blood flow in damaged hearts and is also effective in treating locally advanced or metastatic triple negative when combined with chemotherapy. Both drugs are currently in clinical trials. To see if edelfosine could be incorporated into future clinical research focused on other tumor sites such as lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers is the next step for Wong and his team.

References:
  1. Ding Ren, Xiaoping Zhu et al. Targeting Brain-Adaptive Cancer Stem Cells Prohibits Brain Metastatic Colonization of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, Cancer Research DOI: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-17-2994


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Parkinsons Disease Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent ...

 Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...