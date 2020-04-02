medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Method may Aid to Cure Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 4, 2020 at 12:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TherVacB, a novel therapeutic vaccine, could knock down the expression of hepatitis B viral proteins. Large amounts of hepatitis B viral proteins expressed in the liver prevents the body's immune system to defeat the virus, preventing an effective therapy.
New Method may Aid to Cure Chronic Hepatitis B Infection
New Method may Aid to Cure Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

Around 260 million humans, more than three percent of the world's population, are chronically infected by the hepatitis B virus. As a result, every year, 880,000 people worldwide die of liver failure or hepatocellular carcinoma.

Show Full Article


Currently no curative therapy is available. The therapies available to date inhibit virus replication, but need to be given long-term. As long as infected people cannot form an adequate immune response, the virus will survive. This is precisely where Prof. Ulrike Protzer, head of the Institute of Virology at Helmholtz Zentrum München and TUM, and her team start.

Novel therapeutic approach

Using a preclinical mouse model, the researchers found that proteins of the hepatitis B virus prevent that certain immune cells of the body, so-called CD8+ T-cells become effective. Based on these finding, the scientists developed a novel therapeutic approach: first, the expression levels of the virus proteins are knocked down, and then the immune cells are activated by therapeutic vaccination.

In contrast to conventional vaccinations, which aim to prevent diseases before outbreak, such a therapeutic vaccination aims to cure already existing chronic diseases.

Successful suppression of virus proteins in mice

Consequently, the researchers first developed a method to suppress the hepatitis B virus proteins. They used siRNAs, small ribonucleic acid molecules that bind to the messenger RNA of the virus' proteins.

By labelling the messenger RNA with siRNA, the infected cell receives the signal that the viral RNA is undesired and removes it. In this way protein expression is knocked down. However, the suppression of protein expression alone was not sufficient to reverse the inhibition of the CD8+ T-cells in chronically infected mice.

Infection cured in mice

The scientists therefore had to go one step further: "We then combined the siRNA method with a therapeutic vaccination developed by us. This enabled us to trigger a strong immune response against the virus. This led to cure of hepatitis B virus infection in two different mouse models," explains Dr. Thomas Michler, physician and one of the two first authors of the study.

Novel therapeutic vaccination soon in a clinical trial

The newly developed vaccine, called TherVacB, will be tested as an immunotherapy in a two-year clinical trial starting in 2021.

"The therapeutic vaccine we have developed is indeed very promising as it induces neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses," said Dr. Anna Kosinska, the other first author of the study. The vaccine will be administered in three doses every four weeks.

It has been designed to target the majority of all hepatitis B viruses and therefore will be beneficial to most people infected worldwide.

"We are very pleased that for the clinical trials of TherVacB we are able to cooperate with a consortium of Europe's leading virologists, immunologists and hepatologist, guided by Helmholtz Zentrum München," adds Protzer. The consortium will receive funding of more than € 10 million from the European Union within the program Horizon 2020 (H2020-SC1-2019).

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

HBV Screening

Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSHepatitis AHepatitis BAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive