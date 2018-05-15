medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Brain Networks of People With Autism

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 15, 2018 at 12:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study reveals surprising new insights into brain networks in people with autism, after applying a new personalized approach to brain mapping. The study findings were based on the analyses of more than 1,000 brain scans.
New Insights into Brain Networks of People With Autism
New Insights into Brain Networks of People With Autism

Autism is a complex, lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder that affects more than one in 100 people - so understanding these brain networks has potential to show how autism develops over time, and to identify new approaches to treatment.

"We know that autism is different across children, who don't show the exact same impairments," says Dr. Erin Dickie, a CAMH scientist in the Kimel Family Imaging-Genetics Translational Laboratory, and lead author of the study. "One explanation is that each may have slight differences in brain network functioning, despite having a common diagnosis."

Among researchers, clinicians and families, there is also increasing awareness that there are probably different sub-types of autism, based on differences in brain biology, says co-author Dr. Stephanie Ameis, Clinician Scientist and autism expert in the Child, Youth and Emerging Adult Division and the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH.

The new CAMH-developed approach, published in Biological Psychiatry, provides a way to examine the location of individual brain networks with more precision. A brain network connects different brain regions, sending signals across pathways for specific functions, such as vision or attention. Each network is located in roughly the same region in everyone's brains.

The study confirmed that differences in the spatial layout of brain networks were more pronounced among people with autism than those without - in other words, the brains of two people with autism are different from each another, and this difference is larger than those measured in brains of two people without autism. In addition, the most variation in network location was found in the brain's attention networks.

"We developed a new way of looking at how the brain is organized," says Dr. Dickie. Using an approach called personalized intrinsic network topography (PINT), the team mapped the location of six brain networks by individual, to ensure more accuracy in showing where these networks exist, rather than relying on a template pointing to approximate locations. PINT was applied to functional MRI brain scans of people in "resting state," not completing any tasks in the scanner.

Scientists previously suspected that there was "dis-connectivity," or weaker long-range connections, between brain areas in those with autism. After personalized brain mapping was applied, this study showed that the evidence for dis-connectivity dropped. This suggests that brain networks related to attention in autism may not only be disconnected, but also displaced, says Dr. Dickie.

This new approach, which has been made publicly available, can now be used in studies of brain function in autism to account for network displacement.

"Recently, there have been high profile clinical trials for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, but these novel treatments have not shown any therapeutic effect," says Dr. Ameis. "Part of the problem may be the variability in autism. This study underscores the importance of accounting for individual differences to develop innovative and personalized treatment approaches."

The brain scans were accessed from the ABIDE network, (Autism Brain Imaging Data Exchange), enabling a large sample of 393 people with autism and 496 as a comparison group, ranging in age from eight to 55, as well as scans to test the reliability of the PINT approach.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Tadpoles Provide New Insight into Autism

Tadpoles Provide New Insight into Autism

Tadpole brains could provide scientists with new information on how autism develops in humans.

EEGs can Accurately Predict Autism During Early Life

EEGs can Accurately Predict Autism During Early Life

Early diagnosis of autism by 'digital biomarkers' may allow early intervention, better outcomes.

Children with Autism Can Now Manage Anger, Sadness with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Children with Autism Can Now Manage Anger, Sadness with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps children with autism improve in their ability to manage their emotions and anxiety and in overall mental health problems.

New Approaches to Autism, Chronic Pain, Concussion in Brain Studies

New Approaches to Autism, Chronic Pain, Concussion in Brain Studies

Advanced studies in neuroscience exploring the brain and nervous system shed new light on the intricate circuitry behind our thought processes, feelings and behaviors.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Autism Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...