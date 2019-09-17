medindia

New Imaging Technology Could Revolutionize the Future of Cancer Surgery

by Iswarya on  September 17, 2019 at 2:16 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer treatment can be improved to a great extent by precisely locating the edges of tumors during surgery and removing them, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
New Imaging Technology Could Revolutionize the Future of Cancer Surgery
New Imaging Technology Could Revolutionize the Future of Cancer Surgery

"This is the future, a huge step towards our ultimate goal of revolutionizing surgical oncology," said Parsin Haji Reza, a systems design engineering professor who leads the project. "Intraoperatively, during surgery, the surgeon will be able to see exactly what to cut and how much to cut."

Show Full Article


A paper on the work, All-optical Reflection-mode Microscopic Histology of Unstained Human Tissues, was published Sep.t 16 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Doctors now rely primarily on pre-operation MRI images and CT scans, experience, and visual inspection to determine the margins of tumors during operations.

Tissue samples are then sent to labs for testing, with waits of up to two weeks for results to show if the tumor was completely removed or not. In about 10 percent of cases - the rates for different kinds of cancer involving tumors vary widely - some cancerous tissue has been missed and a second operation is required to remove it.

The photoacoustic technology developed at Waterloo works by sending laser light pulses into targeted tissue, which absorbs them, heats up, expands and produces soundwaves. A second laser reads those soundwaves, which are then processed to determine if the tissue is cancerous or non-cancerous.

The system has already been used to make accurate images of even relatively thick, untreated human tissue samples for the first time ever, a key breakthrough in the development process.

Next steps include imaging fresh tissue samples taken during surgeries, integrating the technology into a surgical microscope and, finally, using the system directly on patients during operations.

"This will have a tremendous impact on the economics of health-care, be amazing for patients and give clinicians a great new tool," said Haji Reza, director of the PhotoMedicine Labs at Waterloo. "It will save a great deal of time and money and anxiety."

Researchers hope to develop a fully functioning system within about two years, a process including the need to clear ethical hurdles and securing regulatory approvals.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

Cancer Pain - A Menacing Condition

Pain is a common complaint and a frequent symptom in the cancer patients,affecting one third of the cancer cases.Pain can be due to cancer itself,cancer treatments or co-morbidities related to cancer.

Pain Care to Improve Quality of Life for the Diseased and the Distressed

Medindia interviewed Dr. Mallika Tiruvadanan, a Palliative Care expert on caring and supporting the patient and the family to improve their quality of life while tackling life-limiting illnesses.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Home Remedies for Kidney Stones
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive