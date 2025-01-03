New Hydrogel Delivers Cancer Drugs Directly to Tumor

The new hydrogel could revolutionize cancer treatment by delivering drugs directly to tumors, reducing side effects. Researchers see a 75% tumor reduction in 18 days with a single dose.
Cancer treatments like chemotherapy have been life-saving for many but they often come with harsh side effects because the drugs affect both cancer cells and healthy cells. But now, researchers have developed a promising new treatment method that can change the way cancer is treated using a special hydrogel that delivers medication directly to the tumor, reducing the harm to healthy tissue.
The hydrogel developed by researchers of the Bose Institute and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is designed for sustained, targeted drug delivery specifically for treating breast cancer in mice. What sets this hydrogel apart is its ability to remain stable in biological fluids and release its drug payload in a controlled manner.
Smart Hydrogel Provides Controlled Drug ReleaseThe hydrogel is injected directly into the tumor site, where it reacts to the high levels of glutathione (GSH) present in the tumor microenvironment, triggering a gradual and sustained release of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin.
A single dose of the doxorubicin-loaded hydrogel led to an impressive 75% reduction in tumor size within just 18 days. The outcome is a significant improvement over conventional doxorubicin treatments that involve systemic drug administration that can damage healthy tissues and cause debilitating side effects. Moreover, the hydrogel’s presence near the tumor site persisted for up to 18 days after injection, which ensures prolonged therapeutic benefits.
One of the most exciting aspects of this innovation is its biocompatibility and ability to remain insoluble in blood serum. The hydrogel can be injected into the body without dissolving or being washed away making it an ideal candidate for
Hydrogel Advances Localized Cancer Treatment, Sparing Healthy TissueUnlike traditional drug delivery systems, which often result in drug loss and dilution in the bloodstream, this new hydrogel ensures that the drug stays concentrated at the tumor site, maximizing its therapeutic potential while minimizing side effects.
However, this new hydrogel represents a promising step toward overcoming these limitations and offering a more effective, targeted approach for treating deep-seated tumors, especially those that are difficult to reach with conventional treatments.
With its ability to specifically target tumors while sparing healthy tissues, this system holds immense potential for improving the quality of life for cancer patients worldwide.
