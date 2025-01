New Hydrogel Delivers Cancer Drugs Directly to Tumor

The new hydrogel could revolutionize cancer treatment by delivering drugs directly to tumors, reducing side effects. Researchers see a 75% tumor reduction in 18 days with a single dose.



Cancer treatments like chemotherapy have been life-saving for many but they often come with harsh side effects because the drugs affect both cancer cells and healthy cells.But now, researchers have developed a promising new treatment method that can change the way cancer is treated using aThe hydrogel developed by researchers of the Bose Institute and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is designed for sustained, targeted. What sets this hydrogel apart is its ability to remain stable in biological fluids and release its drug payload in a controlled manner.The hydrogel is injected directly into the tumor site, where, triggering a gradual and sustained release of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin A single dose of the. The outcome is a significant improvement over conventional doxorubicin treatments that involve systemic drug administration that can damage healthy tissues and cause debilitating side effects. Moreover, the hydrogel’s presenceOne of the most exciting aspects of this innovation is its biocompatibility and ability to remain insoluble in blood serum . The hydrogel can beUnlike traditional drug delivery systems, which often result in, this new hydrogel ensures that the drug stays concentrated at the tumor site, maximizing its therapeutic potential while minimizing side effects.The success of this peptide-based hydrogel marks a significant milestone in the development of localized drug delivery systems (LDDS). Traditionally, such systems have been limited to topical or subcutaneous applications.However, this new hydrogel represents a promising step toward overcoming these limitations and offering a more effective, targeted approach for treating deep-seated tumors, especially those that are difficult to reach with conventional treatments.As cancer treatment continues to evolve, this innovative hydrogel could pave the way for next-generation therapies, providing a much-needed breakthrough in the fight against cancer.With its ability to specifically target tumors while sparing healthy tissues, this system holds immense potential for improving the quality of life for cancer patients worldwide.Source-Medindia