New Hydrogel Delivers Cancer Drugs Directly to Tumor

The new hydrogel could revolutionize cancer treatment by delivering drugs directly to tumors, reducing side effects. Researchers see a 75% tumor reduction in 18 days with a single dose.



‘Traditional chemotherapy causes side effects, but this hydrogel delivers treatment directly to the tumor, reducing harm to healthy tissue. A game-changer for cancer therapy! #chemotherapy #cancercare #medindia’

Smart Hydrogel Provides Controlled Drug Release

Hydrogel Advances Localized Cancer Treatment, Sparing Healthy Tissue

