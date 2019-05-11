New Glasgow Cancer Test can Help Doctors with Decision on Best Treatments for Cancers

‘The Glasgow Cancer Tests are developed specifically to enable patients to benefit from real-world precision medicine-based cancer treatments.’

The Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory (GPOL) will host a Q&A at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Conference in Glasgow where metastatic cancer patient, Lesley Stephen, will ask Professor Andrew Biankin about the Glasgow Cancer Assays and how they will assist patients like her to find appropriate clinical trials.The Glasgow Cancer Tests are designed to be used in routine healthcare, such as the NHS, around the world, to enable doctors to offer the latest treatments and trials to cancer patients. These tests will also help scientists discover what makes cancer resistant to chemotherapy drugs, as well as provide data that will aid the development of new treatments.The Glasgow Cancer Tests are currently being evaluated by NHS labs in England and Scotland. The tests are also being used in the University of Glasgow-led Precision-Panc clinical trials program for patients with pancreatic cancer.Professor Andrew Biankin, Regius Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow and Director of the Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory (GPOL), said:The Glasgow Cancer Tests can be used for any cancer and will provide more information to understand what is driving a patient's cancer, and therefore which drugs would be best to trial for that patient. This will give patients better access to new treatments and trials based on the genetic makeup of their disease.The Glasgow Cancer Tests analyse the genetic code from a sample of a patient's cancer, to look for biological markers that indicate which trial drugs would work and which would not. The tests can also check for certain changes in the patient's genes that may explain why the cancer developed in the first place.Dr Susie Cooke, Head of Medical Genomics at the Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory, University of Glasgow, said: