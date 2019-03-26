New Game Based Therapy of IIT-H to Aid Stroke Victims

Font : A- A+



A "gamified arm rehabilitation" device has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad's (IIT-H) incubated start-up that would aid stroke victims in the rehabilitation of brain and motor functions.

New Game Based Therapy of IIT-H to Aid Stroke Victims



BeAble Health start-up's 'ArmAble' is affordable, offers engaging game-based therapy, has data-based quantified progress and recovery and can also be used for tele-rehabilitation.



‘'ArmAble' offers engaging game-based therapy aimed at targeting conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture, and frozen shoulder.’ Aimed at targeting conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder, it can solve the pressing need for intensive, engaging and regular rehabilitation therapy for the upper limb, the institute said in a statement on Monday.



The device motivates the patients to engage in therapy using the immersive games which lead to an increased number of repetition. The high number of repetitions augment the recovery of the arm function.



The tele-rehabilitation in ArmAble connects a therapist to patients by remotely connecting through a cloud platform. The therapist can monitor and analyze the progress of their patient's recovery by looking at the movement data such as patterns, speed, accuracy etc.



ArmAble was unveiled recently during the Seventh Foundation Day celebrations of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) at Delhi.



BeAble Health works towards enabling health and lives through the convergence of good design and technology.



It is a spinoff from the first batch of Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT Hyderabad.







Source: IANS BeAble Health start-up's 'ArmAble' is affordable, offers engaging game-based therapy, has data-based quantified progress and recovery and can also be used for tele-rehabilitation.Aimed at targeting conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder, it can solve the pressing need for intensive, engaging and regular rehabilitation therapy for the upper limb, the institute said in a statement on Monday.The device motivates the patients to engage in therapy using the immersive games which lead to an increased number of repetition. The high number of repetitions augment the recovery of the arm function.The tele-rehabilitation in ArmAble connects a therapist to patients by remotely connecting through a cloud platform. The therapist can monitor and analyze the progress of their patient's recovery by looking at the movement data such as patterns, speed, accuracy etc.ArmAble was unveiled recently during the Seventh Foundation Day celebrations of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) at Delhi.BeAble Health works towards enabling health and lives through the convergence of good design and technology.It is a spinoff from the first batch of Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT Hyderabad.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: