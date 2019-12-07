medindia

New Drug Target for Multiple Tumor Types Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 12, 2019 at 6:24 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enzyme involved in modifying the plasma membrane of various cancer cell types, that is vital to survival of tumors and their uncontrolled growth, could be the new potential target for new drugs, according to the research team from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at UC San Diego, who published their findings in Cell Metabolism.
New Drug Target for Multiple Tumor Types Identified
New Drug Target for Multiple Tumor Types Identified

"Cancers are characterized not only by major changes in their genomes, but also by profound shifts in how they take up and utilize nutrients to propel rapid tumor growth," said senior author Paul S. Mischel, MD, professor in the UC San Diego School of Medicine Department of Pathology and Ludwig member. "How do these diverse aspects fit together and can they be taken advantage of, for the benefit of patients?"

Show Full Article


In the new study, conducted in collaboration with Benjamin Cravatt, PhD, professor at Scripps Research, and led by first author Junfeng Bi, PhD, in Mischel's lab, researchers identified an enzyme called LPCAT1, whose levels increase in cancer and which plays a key role in tumor growth by changing the phospholipid composition of the cancer cells' plasma membrane, allowing amplified and mutated growth factor signals to spur tumor growth.

Without LPCAT1, tumors cannot survive. When researchers genetically depleted LPCAT1 in multiple types of cancer in mice, including highly lethal glioblastomas (brain) and an aggressive lung cancer, malignancies shrank dramatically and survival times improved.

The results, wrote the authors, demonstrate that LPCAT1 is an important enzyme that becomes dysregulated in cancer, linking common genetic alterations in tumors with changes in their metabolism to drive aggressive tumor growth."

"Advances in DNA sequencing technologies have reshaped our understanding of the molecular basis of cancer, suggesting a new and more effective way of treating cancer patients," said Mischel. "However, to date, precision oncology has yet to benefit many patients, motivating a deeper search into understanding how genetic alterations in tumors change the way cancer cells behave, and potentially unlocking new ways to more effectively treat patients.

"These results also suggest that LPCAT1 may be a very compelling new drug target in a wide variety of cancer types."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Signature Drug Toxicity Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Drugs Banned in India 

What's New on Medindia

Men Who Undergo Facial Plastic Surgery are More Attractive and Trustworthy

Home Remedies for Mouth Ulcer

Evolving Role of Nutrients on Microbiome - Interview With Dr. BS Ramakrishna
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive