About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Discovery Opens Doors to Development of Treatments for Gastrointestinal Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on November 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM
Font : A-A+

New Discovery Opens Doors to Development of Treatments for Gastrointestinal Diseases

The microbiome discovery may help improve treatment for patients facing gut damage or gastrointestinal disease, said researchers.

The findings from Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases researchers immediately improve the understanding of factors that help regulate the enteric nervous system, the system of nerves that control the gastrointestinal tract. Researchers can now explore novel ways to treat gastrointestinal disorders using approaches based on these new findings, though the transition to treatment is likely years away.

Advertisement


"We have uncovered microbial factors that help regulate the function and structural integrity of the enteric nervous system," says Dr. Keith Sharkey, PhD, a professor in the Cumming School of Medicine's Department of Physiology and Pharmacology. He is also a member of the Snyder Institute and the Hotchkiss Brain Institute. Sharkey is a senior author of the study and made the discovery with a research team from UCalgary and the University of Colorado.

"These and other gastrointestinal diseases with manifested changes in enteric neural control are all hard to treat. Our findings could impact approaches to their treatment," says Sharkey.
Advertisement

"Be aware, though, that there is a big jump from mice to men. In other words, translating our findings will be important, and our results are in only at the starting point of this journey."

The study examined the effects of microbiome depletion and restoration in animal models using approaches that cause structural and functional changes in the gut. The researchers discovered that while microbiome depletion caused a loss of neurons, natural microbiome recovery restored gut function and promoted the growth of new neurons.

"The findings from our work provide clues as to the mechanisms that control 'plasticity' or the ability of the gut nervous system to be repaired if it undergoes damage," says Sharkey.

The study, entitled "Intestinal Microbiota Shapes Gut Physiology and Regulates Enteric Neurons and Glia," has recently been published in the science journal Microbiome.

Dr. Fernando Vicentini, PhD, first author of the study, says, "The most challenging aspect of researching the unknown physiological roles of the intestinal microbiota lies in identifying specific microbial-derived molecules that may affect the host, as there is a myriad of molecules with the potential to do so."

He adds that after many discussions and brainstorming sessions with the research team, they were able to hypothesize and demonstrate a link for two different bacterial molecules involved in the regulation of neuronal integrity.

For Dr. Simon Hirota, PhD, the study's co-senior author, in addition to the thrill of discovery, this research was exciting in that it allowed him to collaborate with a great team of people who contributed the complementary expertise needed to test these novel hypotheses.

The research was funded in part by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Canada's federal funding agency for health research.

Next steps for Sharkey and the research team include exploring other potential microbial factors and their role in the neural control of the gut.

There is a rising awareness among the public through discussions in social media, on the internet and even through promotion of products such as yogurts that contain probiotics, that the gut microbiome plays a vital role in health as well as disease," says Sharkey. "These conversations are making their way into physicians' offices.

"As our understanding increases regarding the role the gut microbiome plays in gut health, I think we will ultimately have new ways to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal diseases on an individual level,"

Keith Sharkey is a professor in the Department of Physiology & Pharmacology at CSM and a member of the Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases and the Hotchkiss Brain Institute.

Simon Hirota is an associate professor in the departments of Physiology & Pharmacology, Microbiology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases at the CSM. Hirota is also a member of the Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases and the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute.

Fernando Vicentini is a postdoctoral fellow, now in the Department of Medicine at McMaster University.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Delta Variant of COVID-19 Stays as Main Variant of Concern
Biomarkers To Assess Neuronal Damage In Alzheimer’s Disease >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Teething
Teething
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating ......
Quiz on Constipation
Quiz on Constipation
Constipation is the most common digestive complaint where people present with symptoms such as ......
The Splendid Stomach - Animation
The Splendid Stomach - Animation
Stomach is the organ where food is mixed, stored and partially digested....
Best Foods That Aid Digestion
Best Foods That Aid Digestion
Herbs and spices in our kitchen are the best age old digestive aids and have stomach-soothing ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close