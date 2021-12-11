Biomarkers To Assess Neuronal Damage In Alzheimer’s Disease

New biomarkers to determine the neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease have been proposed by a new study at the University of Barcelona, published in the journal Translational Neurodegeneration.
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the pathological hallmark formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.
Several existing diagnostic methods may not help in detecting the degree of synaptic dysfunction - one of the earliest disease alterations that show neuronal damage.
However, the study team has revealed a potential biomarker of damage to synapses (allows communication between neurons). These molecules were discovered in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimer's disease.
Finding these indicators is "necessary to know about the progression of the disease, as well as to evaluate new treatments against the neurodegenerative processes it triggers," says Prof. Fernando Aguado, who led the study.
Several molecular components of dense-core vesicles (DCVs - secrete protein transmitters that are crucial in neuronal activity & synaptic plasticity) in the brain cortex and cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimer's were analyzed and then compared by the study team.
"In this study, we have explored the possibility that little-studied secretable components of dense centre vesicles in the brain may be altered in the cerebrospinal fluid and cortical tissue of patients with Alzheimer's," says Aguado.
The team also states that further research is needed before the translation of the work into clinical practice.
