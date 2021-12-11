Biomarkers To Assess Neuronal Damage In Alzheimer’s Disease

New biomarkers to determine the neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease have been proposed by a new study at the University of Barcelona, published in the journal Translational Neurodegeneration.



Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the pathological hallmark formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.