New Discovery of a Hybrid COVID-19 Strain: Deltacron

Hybrid variation arose through a process called recombination — when two types of a virus simultaneously attack a patient, exchanging genetic material to produce new offspring. Scientists claim that the "backbone" of the deltacron variant comes from the delta variant, while the medRxiv paper states that its spike protein — which causes the virus to enter the host cells - is derived from the omicron." Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted on Tuesday (March 8). She highlighted the "need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus."In a press conference, the COVID-19 Technical Lead, for the WHO,. According to GISAID, the new variant has been circulating since January." Von Kerkhove added. "" she said. "Additionally, COVID-19 is currently infecting animals, with the possibility of infecting humans again, creating additional chances for mutations." she said. "A Harvard-trained Microbiology Professor at Colorado College Dr. Phoebe Lostroh has sid that the development of recombinants in viruses is very common." she said.The resarchers have also shared that the genetics of the recombinant variant also suggested that it did not represent a new phase of the pandemic.As deltacron cases are relatively rare, there is not yet enough data about the severity of the variant, or how effectively vaccines will protect against it.So we have to be extra careful to be sure that no COVID-19 or its strains attack us.Source: Medindia