About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Child Mental Health Program in COVID-19 Recovery Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on March 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM
Font : A-A+

New Child Mental Health Program in COVID-19 Recovery Launched

The new mental health care program for children and adolescents launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) will support mental health at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery.

The launch ceremony in Copenhagen coincided with the inauguration of the WHO Athens Quality of Care Office in Greece's capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement


The program is the result of an ongoing partnership and collaboration between WHO Europe and the government of Greece across the health system spectrum, including the areas of quality of care and patient safety.

"Mental health and well-being is a fundamental human right that should be at the heart of our health systems and key to recovery from the Covid-19 emergency. The pandemic has affected everyone in society, but the most vulnerable, including children and young people, have suffered the most," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, said.
Advertisement

The program will "help to mitigate and reduce the long-term damage this pandemic has done to mental health."

In 2015 there were over 4,000 suicides among the 10 to 19-year-olds in the region, he noted.

According to Kluge, the new program will also provide support to the millions affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"It is clear that, whether it is because of an unprecedented pandemic or a sudden humanitarian crisis, meeting people's mental health needs -- especially those of children and young people -- must be at the heart of any functioning health system," Kluge said.

The program will support the development of national strategies, frameworks and the sharing of lessons learned across the European region with concrete steps and solutions," he said.

"We all fought for more than two years with an unknown enemy and we are not done yet. We have to think about what it will be like to coexist with Covid in the long run," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the launch ceremony. Mitsotakis himself has just made full recovery from Covid-19.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Christianson Syndrome Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress
Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress
You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ....
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression...
Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury
Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury
Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain ...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)