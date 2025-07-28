New Approach to Personalize Peanut Allergy Therapy

Children who responded well to peanut allergy therapy had lower immune reactivity, with reduced immunoglobulins and cytokines.

Unraveling Why Peanut Allergy Therapy Works Differently in Children

has shown promise in helpingbut for some, the treatment carries the risk of severe allergic reactions. A new study published in Allergy, led by Young-Ae Lee, sheds light on why these differences occur and how therapy could be tailored for safer, more effective outcomes. (Peanut allergy is among the most common—and most dangerous—food allergies worldwide. Even trace amounts of peanuts can trigger symptoms such as itching, swelling, or, in severe cases, life-threatening anaphylaxis.For years, strict avoidance was the only option, forcing families to meticulously monitor every meal. This challenge is heightened by the widespread presence of peanut traces in many processed foods, leaving parents in constant vigilance. As a result, emergency medication remains an essential safeguard for those affected.Recently,“Some children respond well to this treatment, but others don’t benefit at all,” says Professor Young-Ae Lee, Group Leader of the Molecular Genetics of Allergic Diseases lab at the Max Delbrück Center. “In some cases, the therapy – based on gradually increasing doses of peanut allergens ­– can even trigger anaphylactic reactions.”A team led by Lee and Professor Kirsten Beyer, Head of the Pediatric Allergy Clinical Research Center at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, has now investigated why children respond so differently to the therapy and how to make it safer and more effective. Their study, published in “Allergy,” was led by first author Dr. Aleix Arnau-Soler, a scientist in Lee’s lab. “We looked for molecular changes in the immune systems of children undergoing oral immunotherapy ­– and we found them,” explains Arnau-Soler.For their study, the researchers analyzed blood samples from 38 children, with an average age of seven, who were undergoing oral desensitization for peanut allergy at Charité. The team measured levels of immunoglobulins, which are allergy-related antibodies, and cytokines, which are inflammatory messengers, before and after therapy.They also assessed how much peanut protein each child could tolerate before and after treatment – essentially, how successful the desensitization was. To delve deeper, they used modern omics technologies to identify which genes in the children’s immune cells were activated when they were exposed to peanut proteins in the lab.Their blood showed lower levels of immunoglobulins and cytokines,” explains Arnau-Soler. These findings could help identify in advance which children are most likely to benefit from desensitization – and those who are at higher risk of side effects.The team also found consistent differences in gene expression and DNA methylation patterns between children who responded well and those who didn’t. Methylation plays a key role in regulating gene activity.“These differences were particularly pronounced in certain immune cells that are rarely found in the blood, but more common in the gut, where they perform important functions,” says Arnau-Soler. These included both specialized T cells, part of the adaptive immune system, and cells involved in the body’s innate defenses.“Our results open the door to personalized approaches to treating peanut allergy – which affects three percent of all children in industrialized countries – more effectively and safely in the future,” says Lee.“We now haveIt may soon be possible to tailor the length of treatment and the amount of peanut allergen given to each child’s unique immune profile.The team is currently working to validate their findings in a follow-up study. They also plan to further investigate the gut-associated immune cells found in blood. “At the same time, we’re developing a predictive model so that in theadds Arnau-Soler. That could make peanut allergy far less frightening for families.Source-Eurekalert