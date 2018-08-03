medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

New AAV Gene Therapy to Treat and Prevent Ebola Infection

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 8, 2018 at 10:30 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An innovative antibody delivery method delivers a monoclonal antibody gene to a cell using a viral vector called adeno-associated virus (AAV) and provides up to 100% protection against Ebola infection in mice.
New AAV Gene Therapy to Treat and Prevent Ebola Infection
New AAV Gene Therapy to Treat and Prevent Ebola Infection

More than 11,000 people died during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa from 2013-16, demonstrating both the deadly nature of the virus and the limitations of the medication used to fight it.

The mice expressed the antibody for more than 300 days, revealed the study appearing in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

"If you use an AAV gene therapy vector to deliver the DNA blueprint to a cell, that cell will produce a protective antibody against Ebola virus, which is then secreted into the bloodstream and protects mice from infection," said Sarah Wootton, Professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

Once the antibody gene is delivered, antibodies will be continually produced in the bloodstream.

"We are hoping to use this technology in a post-exposure scenario. Let's say someone has been exposed to Ebola. The idea would be to give them this AAV vector to start producing the antibodies that prevent death," Wootton noted.

Other researchers have used AAV extensively to treat a variety of genetic disorders.

The US Food and Drug Administration has recently approved an AAV gene therapy to treat a rare retinal disorder.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Ebola Virus can Infect Reproductive Organs of Humans

Ebola Virus can Infect Reproductive Organs of Humans

New study sheds light on the sexual transmission of Ebola virus. The viral RNA (Ebola virus genetic material) can persist in semen following recovery.

New Enzyme Identified That Could Stop Ebola Spread

New Enzyme Identified That Could Stop Ebola Spread

Scientists have found that an enzyme could help prevent Ebola virus from spreading, while raising hope for an effective drug to treat people with Ebola.

New Biomarkers Can Predict Risk of Death in Ebola Patients

New Biomarkers Can Predict Risk of Death in Ebola Patients

Newly identified biomarkers can indicate if the patients with Ebola virus would live or die and also predict the patients who are more at risk.

Human Cognition can Affect the Spreading Of Ebola

Human Cognition can Affect the Spreading Of Ebola

The World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control had different approaches to communicating about Ebola.

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the bodys metabolism resulting in severe clinical manifestations.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Pancreas Flu Congo Fever Weaver Syndrome Ebola Virus Disease Inborn Errors of Metabolism 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormone imbalance - These signs and symptoms can be a red alert. Too much or too little of your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...