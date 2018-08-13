Unplanned pregnancy can be prevented by a newly invented app known as 'Natural Cycles' which is approved by the US Food and Administration (FDA). Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, a Nuclear Physicist, developed the app and first launched in Sweden in the year 2014.

Natural Cycles: Birth Control App Can Help Avoid Unexpected Pregnancy

‘'Natural Cycles,' a new app helps predict the fertile period of a woman so that unexpected pregnancy can be avoided. ’

The primary use of this app is toThe FDA has tagged the app as aand it is the first direct-to-consumer app to get FDA approval.The fertile period of a woman can be predicted by this app whichIt classifies the user's calendar into red and green days where the users are warned to avoid sex or use protection, on red days if they don't want to get pregnant.Digital health technologies are frequently used by the consumers, and this new app can be a useful method of contraception if it's used correctly. The app's success rate is not perfect as some women may get pregnant even when using the app accurately.Source: Medindia