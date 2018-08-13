medindia
Natural Cycles: Birth Control App Can Help Avoid Unexpected Pregnancy

by Iswarya on  August 13, 2018 at 5:47 PM
Unplanned pregnancy can be prevented by a newly invented app known as 'Natural Cycles' which is approved by the US Food and Administration (FDA). Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, a Nuclear Physicist, developed the app and first launched in Sweden in the year 2014.
The primary use of this app is to track fertility and prevent unwanted pregnancy. The FDA has tagged the app as a contraceptive, and it is the first direct-to-consumer app to get FDA approval.

The fertile period of a woman can be predicted by this app which keeps a track on sperm survival rates, body temperature, and menstrual cycles.

It classifies the user's calendar into red and green days where the users are warned to avoid sex or use protection, on red days if they don't want to get pregnant.

Digital health technologies are frequently used by the consumers, and this new app can be a useful method of contraception if it's used correctly. The app's success rate is not perfect as some women may get pregnant even when using the app accurately.

Source: Medindia

Related Links

Birth Control Patch

Birth Control Patch

A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.

Birth Control Pills

Birth Control Pills

Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception.

Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods

Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods

Thinking of delaying your period with birth control pills? First, you should know all the benefits and risks. Find out more about your options here.

Safe, Effective Male Contraceptive Pill - The Long Wait

Safe, Effective Male Contraceptive Pill - The Long Wait

A lot of research is going on all over the world to create a male birth control pill and soon, it could become a reality.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Vasectomy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care 

