Natural Cycles: Birth Control App Can Help Avoid Unexpected Pregnancy

The primary use of this app is to track fertility and prevent unwanted pregnancy.
The FDA has tagged the app as a contraceptive,
and it is the first direct-to-consumer app to get FDA approval.
‘'Natural Cycles,' a new app helps predict the fertile period of a woman so that unexpected pregnancy can be avoided.
The fertile period of a woman can be predicted by this app which keeps a track on sperm survival rates, body temperature, and menstrual cycles.
It classifies the user's calendar into red and green days where the users are warned to avoid sex or use protection, on red days if they don't want to get pregnant.
Digital health technologies are frequently used by the consumers, and this new app can be a useful method of contraception if it's used correctly. The app's success rate is not perfect as some women may get pregnant even when using the app accurately.
