medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Nail Polishes Often Falsely Claim to be Free of Toxic Compounds

by Iswarya on  October 12, 2018 at 11:54 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nail polish which claims to be 'Chemical-free' are not necessarily free of toxic compounds, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
Nail Polishes Often Falsely Claim to be Free of Toxic Compounds
Nail Polishes Often Falsely Claim to be Free of Toxic Compounds

Consumers are growing more knowledgeable about the potential health effects of nail polish, and manufacturers have taken action. They have started removing potentially toxic ingredients and labeling their products as being free of those substances. However, these labels aren't always accurate, and reformulated products aren't necessarily safer, according to a report in Environmental Science & Technology.

Plasticizers improve flexibility and chip resistance in nail polish. In the 2000s, concerns grew about the use of the plasticizer di-n-butyl phthalate (DnBP), a reproductive and developmental toxicant. In response, nail polish manufacturers began switching to other plasticizers.

Many labeled the new polishes as "3-Free," meaning the products lacked the "toxic trio" of DnBP, toluene, and formaldehyde. The trend spread, and labels now tout the absence of as many as 13 different chemicals, though there's little standardization about which chemicals are excluded.

But recent evidence shows that some substitute ingredients, such as the plasticizer triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), also may be harmful. This raises the concern that one toxic chemical is being replaced by others, practice is known as "regrettable substitution." To give producers, consumers and nail salons guidance in designing and selecting safer nail polish, Anna Young and colleagues studied DnBP substitutes in polish and evaluated the types and accuracy of plasticizer labeling.

The scientists examined 40 different nail polishes and found that manufacturers have generally removed DnBP and are reducing the amount of TPHP they use. Some producers are using similar toxic substitutes, such as bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, sometimes without disclosing the compounds. The researchers also found that polishes with labels that promote fewer ingredients don't necessarily have a reduced toxicity.

"With little standardization or validation of the claims, it's challenging for consumers and nail salon workers to know what these labels mean for health," Young says. "It's not as simple as what substances aren't in nail polish; we have to address harmful chemicals still present or added as substitutes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Harmful Effects of Nail Polish

Harmful Effects of Nail Polish

The innocuous looking nail polish can produce serious health hazards ranging from allergies to skin cancer. The 'toxic trio' must be looked out for.

Nail Art - A Reason to Not Bite Your Nails

Nail Art - A Reason to Not Bite Your Nails

Nail art is one of the best ways to deal with nail biting. It will help you to resist the tendency to bite your nails.

Nail Polish Stains? Here Are Some Quick Ways to Remove Them

Nail Polish Stains? Here Are Some Quick Ways to Remove Them

Freshly painted nails look pretty only on women's hands. The neither look good on the couch nor in the hair.

'Anti-Rape' Nail Polish Fails to Enthuse Women

'Anti-Rape' Nail Polish Fails to Enthuse Women

Anti-rape nail polish can help women detect whether their drinks have been spiked with date rape drugs.

Ingrown Toe Nails

Ingrown Toe Nails

An ingrown toenail or onychocryptosis, is a common condition affecting toe nails. It is commonly seen to affect the big toe nail and usually resolves on its own.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

More News on:

Nails - Health and Disease Nails Ingrown Toe Nails 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline tablets and injections were approved by FDA to treat CABP or community-acquired ...

 Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive