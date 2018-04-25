medindia
Music reduces Surgical Pain and Anxiety

by Hannah Joy on  April 25, 2018 at 8:52 AM
Listening to music can help reduce the pain and anxiety in patients undergoing invasive surgery, reveals an analysis of all relevant randomized controlled trials published since 1980.
Ninety-two trials with a total of 7385 patients were included in the BJS (British Journal of Surgery) analysis.

Music interventions significantly decreased anxiety and pain compared with controls, equivalent to a decrease of 21 mm for anxiety and 10 mm for pain on a 100-mm visual analogue scale.

There was no significant association between the effect of music interventions and age, sex, choice and timing of music, and type of anaesthesia.

"This result makes it now possible to create guidelines for the implementation of music interventions around surgical procedures," said lead author Dr. Rosalie Kühlmann, of Erasmus MC-Sophia Children's Hospital, in The Netherlands.

Music therapy involves the methodical application of music by a qualified music therapist to treat psychological and physiological aspects of illnesses. It also lends itself as a diagnostic tool in locating developmental delays and psychological issues in children.

Further, music therapy supports other forms of medical treatment.

Broadly music therapy is used to alleviate pain, control stress, build communication, assist in physical rehabilitation, enhance memory, and aid expression.

The services of music therapists' are sought in hospitals, mental health departments' nursing homes, psychiatric rehabilitation centers, and schools.



Source: Eurekalert
