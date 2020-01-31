medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Mothers on Antiepileptic Pills can Safely Breast-feed

by Iswarya on  January 31, 2020 at 3:56 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women on prescription to control their epileptic seizures can safely breastfeed their kids, going against a conventional narrative, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Neurology.
Mothers on Antiepileptic Pills can Safely Breast-feed
Mothers on Antiepileptic Pills can Safely Breast-feed

Breastfeeding is associated with benefits for children and their mothers. However, when mothers take medications, there is a potential for adverse side effects in the infant.

Show Full Article


In a recently published study, a University of Minnesota-led research team looked at antiepileptic drug (AED) exposure in infants who were breastfed by mothers with epilepsy.

For mothers with epilepsy, there is no consensus within the medical community if breastfeeding while taking antiepileptic drugs could have adverse side effects on their children. While previous studies examined breast milk concentrations of antiepileptic drugs, it did not account for the number of antiepileptic drugs metabolized by the child. U of M researchers found that the antiepileptic drug concentrations in blood samples of infants who were breastfed were substantially lower than maternal blood concentrations.

They accomplished this by analyzing samples from breastfed infants and their mothers between five to 20 weeks after birth. The amount of AED concentrations was measured from blood samples taken from both mother and child. These mothers and infants were enrolled in the Maternal Outcomes and Neurodevelopmental Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs (MONEAD) study.

"We measured the drug concentrations directly in infants that reflected overall drug exposure to the infant through breast milk," said Angela Birnbaum, a professor in the College of Pharmacy. "Our study supports breastfeeding for mothers with epilepsy who are taking antiseizure medications. This means that primary care providers can have more informed conversations with recent and expecting mothers about the possibilities of breastfeeding their child."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

New Genetic-based Epilepsy Risk Scores Developed

Cleveland clinic researchers have done a largest study on epilepsy genetics to date, as well as the current study is the largest study on epilepsy using human samples.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Accident and Trauma Care
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive