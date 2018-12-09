medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Most Women Get Breast Cancer Diagnosis Over the Phone: Study

by Iswarya on  September 12, 2018 at 11:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Most women are now getting their diagnosis of breast cancer over the phone. New study develops novel training methods to prepare future physicians to deliver bad news without talking directly in person, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Supportive Care in Cancer.
Most Women Get Breast Cancer Diagnosis Over the Phone: Study
Most Women Get Breast Cancer Diagnosis Over the Phone: Study

Researchers surveyed nearly 2,900 breast cancer patients who were diagnosed between 1967 and 2017. The research revealed before 2007, about 25 percent of patients learned of their diagnosis over the telephone. After 2007, that number increased to more than 50 percent. Since 2015, that number has grown to 60 percent.

"When we analyzed the data, I was astonished to find such a clear trend," said Jane McElroy, Ph.D., professor of family and community medicine at the MU School of Medicine and lead author of the study. "Historically, physicians have decided to use their best judgment when delivering a diagnosis, whether it's in person or over the phone. Nowadays, some patients want to hear this information over the phone."

Talking with patients in person about a severe illness or disease is considered best practice at hospitals and medical schools across the country, including at MU Health Care. However, McElroy's research has prompted changes to the MU School of Medicine's curriculum for medical students.

"We are now including additional training for first-year medical students to talk about situations and techniques for breaking the bad news over the phone," said Natalie Long, MD, assistant professor of clinical family and community medicine at the MU School of Medicine.

Long was not directly involved with the study but adjusted the curriculum after talking with McElroy about the study findings. "The digital age has changed our perception of how we want to get news. I think younger patients want to know news faster."

Many of the same principals taught for delivering bad news in person can be applied to phone conversations, according to Long. The key is learning beforehand how the patient wishes to be informed. Best practices include making sure the patient is in an excellent place to talk, using good listening skills, showing empathy, ensuring the patient has a support system around them and developing a follow-up plan.

"Anytime you break bad news; patients only hear a fraction of what you tell them," Long said. "So, that's where the follow up is important."

"This patient-centered approach to notification shows we are leading the next generation of physicians," McElroy said, "When we looked at how other hospitals are confronting this dilemma, we realized we're on the forefront of this discussion by training our medical students before they have to deliver difficult diagnoses as physicians."

In addition to McElroy, the study authors include Christine Proulx, Ph.D., associate professor of human development and family science; Emily Albright, MD, assistant professor of clinical surgical oncology and Jamie Smith, MA, research analyst at the MU School of Medicine. Other authors include LaShaune Johnson, Ph.D., assistant professor in the master of the public health program at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska; Katie Heiden-Rootes, Ph.D., Saint Louis University; and Maria Brown, Ph.D., an assistant research professor at Syracuse University in New York.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive