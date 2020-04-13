Most Home Blood Pressure Monitors are Not Accurate

"Inaccurate blood pressure measuring devices could have a major implication for public health. If blood pressure is incorrectly overestimated, it could lead to unnecessary prescriptions or higher doses than needed for blood pressure-lowering medications, which are usually prescribed for life. Medications are costly, have potential side effects, and patients incorrectly labeled with high blood pressure could suffer unnecessarily. When blood pressure is incorrectly underestimated, people might remain at increased risk for a heart attack or stroke that could otherwise be avoided with the appropriate medication and dose, and/or lifestyle changes," Sharman said."International policies need to be strengthened to ensure that home-use medical devices are rigorously tested for accuracy before being cleared for sale by regulatory authorities. Currently, manufacturers of blood pressure devices conduct their own accuracy testing, an honor system with potential real-life consequences for patients," said Sharman.Home blood pressure monitoring is recommended by the American Heart Association for people with high blood pressure because it provides more blood pressure readings rather than the occasional measurement in a doctor's office or health care clinic. The Association recommends using a blood pressure monitor with an upper-arm cuff that has been independently validated. In addition, the Association suggests taking the device to their healthcare provider to double-check it for accuracy.The study may be limited because it only reviewed devices purchased via Australia's online marketplace. These suppliers also sell products in the U.S. and worldwide, however, the focus of this study is the Australian market, so it is not known if these same blood pressure devices are sold in the U.S. The FDA requires manufacturers to submit documentation that the devices are tested for precision before they can be available for sale in the U.S. However, the devices are not independently evaluated; rather, the manufacturers conduct their own accuracy tests.Source: Eurekalert