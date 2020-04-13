by Adeline Dorcas on  April 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in India: Gujarat Positive Cases Surge to 516, Death Toll 24
COVID-19 infection rate is increasing in India day-by-day. The deadly coronavirus infects nearly 516 people and claims 24 lives in Gujarat, India.

Gujarat crossed the 500-mark on Sunday as 48 positive cases were found during the day with coronavirus penetrating areas outside hotspots, taking the total positive cases in the state to 516 with 24 deaths.

Twenty-three more cases were detected in Gujarat by Sunday evening and one death, on top of the 25 registered in the morning.


Ahmedabad had 16 cases (13 males, 3 females), Vadodara 6 (3 males, 3 females) and one male from Anand.

Once again, the virus seemed to be actively spreading in various parts of the city as many cases were found from areas which have not been marked as hotspots in Ahmedabad like Motera, Naroda, Isanpur, Odhav, Raikhad.

Earlier too, cases were found from Behrampura, Ghodasar, Ranip, Maninagar, Juhapura, New Vadaj, Dudheshwar, Manek chowk in Ahmedabad.

One death was also reported during Sunday, an Ahmedabad female (60), admitted in the Ahmedabad's Civil hospital, succumbed to the virus. She had comorbid conditions like lung disease.

With the new addition, Gujarat has now total 516 positive cases of and 24 deaths. Ahmedabad has the maximum number of positive cases at 282, followed by Vadodara 101, Surat 28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot 18, Gandhinagar 15, Patan 14, Bharuch and Anand with 8 each, Kutch 4, Porbandar and Chhota Udaipur 3 each, Mehsana and Gir-Somnath 2 each and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod 1 each.

"Out of the total 448 active cases, the condition of 444 is stable while 4 are on ventilator, their condition being critical. 44 patients have been discharged from the hospital after getting treated," said Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat.

"As a part of our strategy to now focus on other areas of the state, we have started collecting samples from 14 other districts, where no cases were found. So far, we have received 1,175 samples from areas like Navsari, Valsad, Junagadh, Banaskantha, Amreli, Narmada, Tapi, Jamnagar and Surendranagar. We have obtained only results of 277, all of which are negative. While the remaining 897, the results are pending," added Ravi.

"In the last 24 hours, we have taken 2,012 samples for the testing, where 48 have been found positive, 1,632 negative and 332 are pending," added Ravi.

The total number of tests carried out by the health department till now is 11,715 out of which 516 are positive, 10,867 negative and 332 are pending.

"The total number of people quarantined in the state is 15,561, where 14,013 are home quarantined, 1,406 in government facilities and 142 in private facilities," added Ravi.

Source: IANS

