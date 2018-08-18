More Than One-Third Chinese Skip Breakfast Every Day Due to Time Constraint

More than one-third of Chinese people do not eat breakfast every day due to time constraint in the morning, according to a survey. Some 11 percent of respondents reported skipping breakfast often, according to the report by the Chinese Nutrition Society.

Of the people over the age of 18 in 31 provinces of China, one percent said they never had breakfast.



‘Over one-third Chinese skip breakfast every day due to time constraint in the morning.’ "Limited time in the morning" ranked as the top reason for not eating breakfast, with 49 percent. While 17 percent said they "have no appetite in the morning" or "are not used to having breakfast."



Nine percent thought "the breakfast is unnecessary," according to the report.



The respondents said their breakfast was primarily made up of cereals and root vegetables more than other foods like soybeans, dairy products, fruits or vegetables.



Some 81 percent of the respondents ate breakfast within 15 minutes and 42 percent within 10 minutes, according to the survey.



It also noted that an insufficient intake of energy, dietary fiber or vitamins at breakfast could not be fully compensated for at lunch and dinner.



