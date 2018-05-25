medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Milk and Dairy Products Do Not Increase Childhood Obesity

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 25, 2018 at 12:37 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming milk and dairy products do not increase childhood obesity, reports a new study.
Milk and Dairy Products Do Not Increase Childhood Obesity
Milk and Dairy Products Do Not Increase Childhood Obesity

A comprehensive review of the scientific evidence over the last 27 years concludes that cow's milk and other dairy products do not play a role in the development of childhood obesity. The research being presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Vienna, Austria also found no "underlying mechanistic rationale" to support the theory that milk and dairy products promote excess weight gain or increase appetite.

"An important finding was the consistency of findings across different types of milk and dairy products and age groups," explains Dr. Anestis Dougkas, Institut Paul Bocuse, Ecully, France who led the research.

"Our results should alleviate any concerns that parents may have about limiting their children's consumption of milk and dairy products on the grounds that they might promote obesity."

It's well known that dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese are nutrient-rich foods which provide many essential nutrients throughout life. Previous reviews have shown that milk and dairy are not associated with childhood obesity. But whether milk and dairy promote obesity in children continues to be hotly debated, and public health advice about how much milk and dairy children need, and when to stop having it, remains unclear.

To investigate this further, Dr. Anestis Dougkas from the Institut Paul Bocuse in France and colleagues analyzed data from 43 cross-sectional studies, 32 longitudinal cohort studies, and 20 randomized trials examining the effects of both full and low-fat milk and other dairy product intake on obesity in children between January 1990 and June 2017. They also examined the possible mechanisms underlying the effect of different milk and dairy products on body-weight regulation.

Analysis of 95 trials involving 203,269 individuals showed that milk and dairy products were not associated with body fatness in children. The researchers found no evidence to suggest that body fatness varied by type of milk or dairy products, or with age of the children. However, they acknowledge a lack of data in children aged 1 to 5 years old. Only nine studies, of which two assessed milk proteins as components of dairy, found a positive association between milk and dairy products and body fatness.

Although the authors note no precise effect size, they conclude: "There is no harmful effect on obesity from incorporating dairy and especially milk in the diet of children and adolescents. These results call into question current recommendations that restrict consumption of milk and dairy products. The new and emerging range of products (including plant-based alternatives being used as dairy milk substitutes) has yet to be evaluated in scientific studies."

The authors note some limitations, including that they did not look for literature in other languages than English and did not assess the quality of the studies. However, their paper is the first to combine results across many studies making it a valuable reference that can be used to update existing nutritional guidelines around milk and dairy consumption in children.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

What is skimmed milk and what are its health benefits? Get all nutrition facts on skimmed milk right here!

Types of Milk

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cows Milk

Cows Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about the consumption of cows milk, which dates back to about 6000 to 8000 B.C.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Pasteurization of milk

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Cows Milk Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...