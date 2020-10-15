by Angela Mohan on  October 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mild Fatty Liver Disease may Increase the Risk of Death
Mortality increases with the severity of fatty liver, but even mild fatty liver disease is also linked to higher mortality, says the study, published in the journal Gut.

Small clinical studies have demonstrated that among patients with NAFLD, advanced liver fibrosis is the most important histological predictor of mortality, but until now, population-level data have been missing from cohorts with liver histology.

"This is the first nationwide cohort study with detailed liver histology data to confirm that NAFLD contributes to an increased risk of all-cause mortality," said study first author Tracey G Simon from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.


Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is often caused by obesity and affects nearly 25 per cent of the US and European adults. It represents the most common cause of chronic liver disease in Western countries.

For the current results, the research team matched 10,568 individuals with biopsy-confirmed NAFLD to general population controls through Sweden's comprehensive, nationwide registers.

They found that all stages of NAFLD were associated with excess mortality risk, even early stages of disease.

This risk was driven primarily by deaths from extra-hepatic cancer and cirrhosis, while the risks of cardiovascular mortality or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) mortality were relatively modest.

Patients with NAFLD had a 93 per cent increased risk of all-cause mortality, but the numbers varied with disease severity.

The risk increased progressively from the mildest form of NAFLD (simple steatosis), to non-fibrotic steatohepatitis (NASH), to non-cirrhotic fibrosis and to severe NAFLD with liver cirrhosis.

These findings should be used to develop more targeted interventions designed to reduce mortality, in patients with NAFLD," Simon said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Biliary Cirrhosis
Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.
READ MORE
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.
READ MORE
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseLiver BiopsyHepatitis ADeath FactsLiverBereavementWilson's DiseaseBiliary CirrhosisMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver Cancer