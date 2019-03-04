medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Metabolic Syndrome in Elderly Predicted by Three Easy Indicators

by Mohamed Fathima S on  April 3, 2019 at 1:22 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A surprisingly high rate of metabolic syndrome among individuals aged 60-100 years was found in a new study published in Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorder. The findings of the study report three easy-to-measure anthropometric indicators that were predictive of metabolic syndrome in both men and women. These indicators would be useful for indicating the need for preventive care and further testing of the senior adults.
Metabolic Syndrome in Elderly Predicted by Three Easy Indicators
Metabolic Syndrome in Elderly Predicted by Three Easy Indicators

The article, which evaluated nearly 500 elderly individuals, is entitled "Performance of Anthropometric Indicators in the Prediction of Metabolic Syndrome in the Elderly" and was coauthored by Carla Helena Augustin Schwanke, MD, PhD and colleagues from Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. About 60% of the study participants had metabolic syndrome. The researchers assessed the predictive value of five anthropometric measures in men and women, which included waist diameter (from front to back), waist diameter/height, neck circumference, and indices comprised of a combination of weight, height, and waist circumference. All of these measures are easy to obtain in a primary care physicians office.

"This study reinforces the importance of simple clinical observation and measurement in the effort to recognize and treat metabolic disease associated with obesity," says Dr. Adrian Vella, MD, FRCP (Edin.) Editor-in-Chief of Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders and Professor, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic Syndrome is associated with sedentary lifestyle .It makes a person more prone to develop type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be mistaken for type 2 diabetes because it develops in older adults.

Syndrome X

"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twenty fold.

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

More News on:

Metabolic Syndrome Diseases Related to Old Age Syndrome X Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA) 

What's New on Medindia

Dreams Demystified

World Oral Cancer Awareness Month: Promoting Healthy Smiles Every Day

Light Therapy To Prevent Vision Problems in Preterm Babies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive