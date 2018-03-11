medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Mental Health Diagnoses Among US Children, Youth on the Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 3, 2018 at 10:29 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

From 2012 through 2016, the number of children and adolescents visiting the nation's emergency departments due to mental health concerns continued to rise at an alarming rate, according to a retrospective cross-sectional study presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
Mental Health Diagnoses Among US Children, Youth on the Rise
Mental Health Diagnoses Among US Children, Youth on the Rise

. "Our findings underscore the importance of improving access to outpatient mental health resources as well as expanding capacity within the nation's emergency departments to respond to this unmet need,"Monika K. Goyal, M.D., MSCE, assistant division chief and director of research in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Children's National Health System and the study's senior author.

An estimated 17.1 million U.S. children are affected by a psychiatric disorder, making mental health disorders among the most common pediatric illnesses. Roughly 2 to 5 percent of all emergency department visits by children are related to mental health concerns. The research team hypothesized that within that group, there might be higher numbers of minority children visiting emergency departments seeking mental health services.

To investigate this hypothesis, they examined Pediatric Health Information System data, which aggregates deidentified information from patient encounters at more than 45 children's hospitals around the nation. Their analyses showed that in 2012, 50.4 emergency department visits per 100,000 children were for mental health-related concerns. By 2016, that figure had grown to 78.5 emergency department visits per 100,000 children.

During that same five-year time span, there were 242,036 visits by children and adolescents 21 and younger with mental health-related issues*. Within that group:

The mean age was 13.3

Nearly 55 percent were covered by public insurance

78.4 per 100,000 non-Latino black children received mental health-related diagnoses and

51.5 per 100,000 non-Latino white children received mental health-related diagnoses.

"When stratified by race and ethnicity, mental health-related visits to the nation's emergency departments rose for non-Latino black children and adolescents at almost double the rate seen for non-Latino white children and adolescents," Dr. Goyal adds. "These children come to our emergency departments in crisis, and across the nation children's hospitals need to expand mental health resources to better serve these vulnerable patients."

Because the study did not include reviews of individual charts or interviews with patients or providers, the reason for the disparate demand for mental health resources remains unclear. *The number of patient visits during the five-year study period was revised on Nov. 1 2018, after updated analyses.

American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition presentation

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

"Racial disparities in pediatric mental health-related emergency department visits: a five-year, multi-institutional study." 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Anna Abrams, M.D.; Gia Badolato, MPH; William Pastor, MS; and Monika K. Goyal, M.D., MSCE

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Horseback Riding Intervention Improves Mental Health in Veterans With PTSD

The veterans felt 'greater confidence, gratitude and hope, as well as increased patience after undergoing therapeutic horseback riding program.

Key Contributors to Mental Health Challenges for Students Identified

Racism was found to be the most common factor contributing to mental health concerns for students. This is followed by violence and sexual assault.

Quiz on Brain

The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive