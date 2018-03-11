medindia
Promising, New Treatment for Uveitis Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 3, 2018 at 11:29 PM Research News
MDM2 inhibitors could potentially be a promising new treatment for ocular inflammation uveitis, a serious disease that can destroy eye tissue and cause irreversible blindness. Uveitis typically strikes young and middle-aged adults. MDM2 is currently being evaluated as a cancer therapy in clinical trials.
Ocular inflammation uveitis is a serious disease that can destroy eye tissue and cause irreversible blindness. Fortunately, blindness and eye damage can be prevented by suppressing the immune system and treating the disease with corticosteroids, said Sai Chavala, MD, Professor of Pharmacology and Neuroscience and Director of Translational Research at the North Texas Eye Research Institute at UNT Health Science Center.

"While corticosteroids are effective in treating inflammation and preventing blindness, they often become intolerable over time," he said. "There's a risk of systemic side effects such as glucose intolerance, hypertension and osteoporosis with oral steroids."

Treating with intraocular steroids reduces the systemic adverse effects. But this treatment can cause vision loss due to the development of a cataract or steroid-induced glaucoma.

"But we have found that the same class of drugs can inhibit ocular inflammation, which was a surprising benefit," Dr. Chavala said.

The research team studied the effects of MDM2 in mice by using an agent that blocks MDM2. Inflammation was nearly abolished with systemic and ocular delivery of the MDM2 inhibitor.

"The results of this study are promising and suggest further research is warranted," said Yan Fan, PhD, a post-doctoral research fellow at UNTHSC, who is first and lead author on the study.

The findings appear in the September issue of the American Journal of Pathology.

Uveitis is estimated to account for 10 percent of all cases of blindness in the United States, including 30,000 new cases of legal blindness each year. It is affects about 200,000 people in the United States. Although it usually occurs in adults, about 5 percent to 10 percent of cases start before age 16. About 43,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each year.

The disease is caused by inflammatory responses inside the eye, perhaps because of an attack from the body's immune system. Infections or tumors, bruises and toxins that penetrate the eye might also lead to the disease.

Symptoms include blurred vision, eye pain and redness. Awareness of the disease has increased as celebrities such as Mila Kunis have publicly commented on the struggles uveitis patients have with vision impairment.

Source: Eurekalert

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Uveitis

Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea of the eye resulting in swelling and destruction of eye tissues. Symptoms of uveitis include eye redness, pain and blurred vision.

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Adalimumab Reduces Inflammation in Refractory Pediatric Uveitis: Study

A new study suggests that the biologic agent adalimumab may be a viable treatment option for patients with steroid-resistant refractory pediatric uveitis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a rheumatic disease that causes arthritis of the spine and sacro iliac joint.

More News on:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Uveitis 

