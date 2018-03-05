medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Medical Marijuana may Reduce Opioid Use Among Adults

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 3, 2018 at 4:08 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In older adults who were given medical marijuana for chronic pain, the drug was found to significantly reduce pain and their need for opioid painkillers, according to a questionnaire based survey by Northwell Health research team.
Medical Marijuana may Reduce Opioid Use Among Adults
Medical Marijuana may Reduce Opioid Use Among Adults

The results of the study, "Older Adults' Use of Medical Marijuana for Chronic Pain: A Multisite Community-Based Survey," are scheduled to be presented May 3, 2018 at the annual meeting of the American Geriatrics Society in Orlando, FL.

To gauge how effective medical marijuana was at managing chronic pain and reducing opioid use, researchers surveyed 138 medical marijuana users with an anonymous 20-question survey focusing on how often they used the marijuana, in what form they took it, how much it reduced pain and whether or not they were able to cut back their use of other painkillers.

When patients were asked if they were able to curb their use of other painkillers after starting medical marijuana, 18 percent reported decreasing their use "moderately," 20 percent "extremely" and 27 percent "completely." An overwhelming number of subjects (91 percent) would recommend medical marijuana to others.

Comments from patients tell the tale:

"My quality of life has increased considerably since starting medical marijuana," one patient said. "I was on opiates for 15 years, and 6 months on marijuana, and off both completely."

Another patient said: "It [medical marijuana] is extremely effective and has allowed me to function in my work and life again. It has not completely taken away the pain, but allows me to manage it."

"I was on Percocet and replaced it with medical marijuana. Thank you, thank you, thank you," said another.

These patients had been living with chronic pain from osteoarthritis, spinal stenosis, hips and knees that could not be replaced, and pain not relieved by steroid injections, said Diana Martins-Welch, MD, a co-author of the study and physician in the Division of Geriatric and Palliative Medicine, Department of Medicine at Northwell Health.

Based on these results, she believes that medical marijuana could be effective in curbing the opioid epidemic now ravaging the United States. "What I'm seeing in my practice, and what I'm hearing from other providers who are participating in medical marijuana programs, is that their patients are using less opioids," said Martins-Welch. "I've even gotten some patients completely off opioids."

As effective as medical marijuana can be, it's not widely available or prescribed, Martins-Welch said. Plus, people have to jump through many hoops just to get certified to receive it, she said.

Martins-Welch believes medical marijuana should be more widely available and easier to get. Medical marijuana is legal in only 30 states, she said. In addition, because marijuana is federally illegal, it's expensive and not covered by insurance, putting it beyond the reach of many patients who could benefit from it, she said.

Medical marijuana can cost on average $300 for a one-month supply, Martins-Welch said. "And it's a cash-only business."

"Even the process you have to go through to get certified is expensive," she said.

Martins-Welch and colleagues surveyed men and women between the ages 61 to 70 about their use of medical marijuana. Patients responded to 20 questions about their marijuana use. The researchers found that most patients, 45 percent, used vaporized oil, while 28 percent used pills and 17 percent used marijuana-laced oil. Twenty-one percent used marijuana once a day, 23 percent used it twice daily, and 39 percent used marijuana more than twice a day.

Using marijuana in these forms dramatically reduces its mind-altering effect, Martins-Welch said.

In most cases, a doctor recommended medical marijuana (46 percent) followed by a family member or friend (24 percent) or another health care provider (6 percent), while others did not specify who recommended it (24 percent).

When asked how pain levels changed before and one month after starting marijuana, most patients reported that average pain scores dropped from 9.0 on a scale of 0-10 to a more moderate pain threshold of 5.6.

However, older patients reported a reduction in the use of other painkillers less often than younger patients (64 percent versus 93 percent), the researchers found. Older patients also recommended medical marijuana less often than younger ones (86 percent versus 100 percent respectively).

When patients were quizzed about whether side effects of medications impacted their daily activities, the average score went from 6.9 before starting medical marijuana to 3.5 a month after using the drug.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Is Medical Marijuana Useful in Managing Pain in Older Adults?

Is Medical Marijuana Useful in Managing Pain in Older Adults?

Study highlights the indications and risks of medical marijuana use for older adults.

Medical Marijuana Users at Higher Risk of Prescription Drug Use and Abuse

Medical Marijuana Users at Higher Risk of Prescription Drug Use and Abuse

People using medical marijuana were observed to have higher rates of medical and non-medical prescription drug use, including pain relievers. Medical marijuana may not help fight the opioid crisis, after all.

Avoid Using Medical Marijuana to Treat Sleep Apnea

Avoid Using Medical Marijuana to Treat Sleep Apnea

Medical cannabis and synthetic marijuana extracts should not be used for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, according to AASM.

Link Between the Legalization of Medical Marijuana and Deaths from Opioid Overdose

Link Between the Legalization of Medical Marijuana and Deaths from Opioid Overdose

As medical marijuana laws and opioid epidemic change, so does the association between the two.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Marijuana

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Marijuana Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...