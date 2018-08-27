medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

Medical Apps Benefit Those on Heart Medication

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 27, 2018 at 3:25 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mobile apps were found to save lives by helping people with coronary heart disease keep on top of their medication, shows University of Sydney study. The study is published today in Heart, and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Germany.
Medical Apps Benefit Those on Heart Medication
Medical Apps Benefit Those on Heart Medication

While medication apps have long been available online, this is some of the first research to explore the evidence around their effectiveness in people with heart disease and whether they work in terms of health and behaviour.

Senior author Associate Professor Julie Redfern said coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death globally and around 40 percent of patients do not adhere to their medications, therefore increasing their risk of subsequent heart attacks.

"Patients with coronary heart disease can become overwhelmed with the amount of pills they are taking as they are often prescribed up to four different types of medication, which need to be taken sometimes up to three times a day," said Associate Professor Redfern from the University of Sydney's Westmead Applied Research Centre.

The randomised clinical trial followed 160 predominately male patients over a three month period and compared the medication usage of patients in usual care to those supported to download and use medication apps.

Researchers also compared the use of basic apps (with one-time reminder alarms) to those with more advanced features. They found no additional benefits were gained from the advanced apps with elements such as the ability to snooze reminders and track taken and missed doses, adherence statistics and social support structures including alerting a friend or family member to missed doses.

Lead author Dr Karla Santo from the University of Sydney said the results from the trial are very encouraging.

"It's exciting that a basic app - some of which can be accessed for free - could help improve people's medication use and prevent further cardiovascular complications."

In 2016, Dr Santo and colleagues from the University of Sydney and George Institute for Global Health conducted a review of medication reminder apps available via iTunes and Google app stores.

The review rated Medisafe as the top ranking interactive app, and My Heart my Life (currently being updated) and Pill reminder among the top basic apps available at the time. However, the vast majority of the apps on the market were judged to be low quality.

Dr Santo said the next step is to carry out further research to see if apps can be used to sustain medication adherence over a longer period and the impact this has on health outcomes. Also, to trial the apps for other health conditions such as cancer, lung disease and stroke.

"Participants in our trial were followed up after 3 months but longer term and larger studies are more likely to be able to show benefits or challenges of app usage, as well as the impact on additional measures such as blood pressure and cholesterol."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Heart Cancer

Heart Cancer

Malignant heart cancer is extremely rare. Benign tumors of the heart too are rare, with early detection and removal being the key to survival.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Generic Heart Disease Drug may Treat Ebola and Boost Immune System

Generic Heart Disease Drug may Treat Ebola and Boost Immune System

Endothelial cell dysfunction is the central feature of human Ebola virus. Generic drugs help to stabilize and restore the integrity of endothelial cells.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Healthy Living Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive