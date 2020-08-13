Maternal Obesity Worsens Pregnancy Outcome

Pre-eclampsia, which along with gestational hypertension and eclampsia make up hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, is a leading cause of maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity, according to published research.The UTHealth research team studied birth and infant death certificates from 14 million live births from 2014 to 2017 to evaluate the relationship between BMI at delivery and hypertensive disorders. BMI was separated into three categories: class 1 obesity (BMI 30.0-34.9), class 2 (BMI 35.0-39.9), and class 3 (BMI 40.0 or greater).Previous research shows early-onset hypertensive disorders were associated with a fivefold increased risk of infant mortality and an increased risk of severe cardiovascular, renal, or hepatic maternal morbidities compared with late-onset disease, the authors noted.The research team also found that increasing levels of maternal obesity were associated with progressively increased risk of both early-onset and late-onset hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Bicocca noted the same trends occurred when patients with diabetes were excluded.With further study, this evidence could help inform guidelines for pre-pregnancy weight and recommended weight gain in pregnant obese women.Bicocca said.said Baha Sibai, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist with UT Physicians and McGovern Medical School and international expert in pre-eclampsia.Sibai said.Bicocca said.Other authors from the OB-GYN department at McGovern Medical School include Hector Mendez-Figueroa, MD, and Suneet P. Chauhan, MD.Source: Newswise