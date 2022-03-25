Marriage & Money - Couples Who Share Finance are Happy

Couples who pool finances have a higher level of satisfaction, harmony, and commitment in their serious relationship or marriage shows New Cornell University research. The findings are published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
When couples decide to share their lives, they are simultaneously faced with the decision of how (or whether) to pool their finances.
"We expected pooled finances to increase one's level of dependence on their partner," said Emily Garbinsky, associate professor of marketing and management.
Researchers also discovered that couples with pooled financial accounts tended to exhibit a better connection and their interactions were more positive, stable, and safe.
Future research in this area can help couples decide how to organize their finances to maximize relationship quality and ultimately improve their well-being.
