Marriage & Money - Couples Who Share Finance are Happy

by Dr Jayashree on March 25, 2022 at 8:12 PM
Couples who pool finances have a higher level of satisfaction, harmony, and commitment in their serious relationship or marriage shows New Cornell University research. The findings are published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

When couples decide to share their lives, they are simultaneously faced with the decision of how (or whether) to pool their finances.

"We expected pooled finances to increase one's level of dependence on their partner," said Emily Garbinsky, associate professor of marketing and management.

Aligning the couple's (financial) interests and goals, interdependence theory tells that they are associated with high levels of relationship quality.
Researchers also discovered that couples with pooled financial accounts tended to exhibit a better connection and their interactions were more positive, stable, and safe.

Future research in this area can help couples decide how to organize their finances to maximize relationship quality and ultimately improve their well-being.



Source: Medindia
More News on:
How to Save your marriage Divorce: Pros and Cons Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married? 

Recommended Reading
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your ......
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Men may have an increased risk of mental illness when confronted with relationship breakdowns. ......
How to Negotiate With Kids?
How to Negotiate With Kids?
In the world of parenting, many negotiations erupt without notice and take parents by surprise. ......
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a c...
Divorce: Pros and Cons
Divorce: Pros and Cons
Divorce can be traumatic for children and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. Couples should ...
How to Save your marriage
How to Save your marriage
You can save your marriage - even when your partner insists on a divorce....
Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married?
Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married?
The stigma linked to staying single is gradually disappearing. More people opt to stay single and ma...

