medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Lung Disease in Preemies: Promising, New Genetic Pathways Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 26, 2018 at 8:44 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New genetic pathways linked to severe lung disease in extremely premature infants have been discovered by scientists from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and colleagues. The study is the largest to date to perform whole exome sequencing - or examine all the genes that code for proteins - in relation to respiratory outcomes of prematurity. This method is considered to be an efficient way to establish direct links between genetic changes and disease. Their findings were published in BMC Genetics.
Lung Disease in Preemies: Promising, New Genetic Pathways Discovered
Lung Disease in Preemies: Promising, New Genetic Pathways Discovered

"Some of the genetic pathways we found make sense biologically and warrant further research. Ultimately, we hope that early genetic testing could help us identify infants at high risk for severe lung disease, and reveal the precise genetic cause of their disease, so that we can treat it most effectively. Better understanding of genetic causes of lung disease in these babies will bring us closer to developing more precise treatments," says lead author Aaron Hamvas, MD, Division Head of Neonatology at Lurie Children's and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The study completed whole exome sequencing on 146 extremely premature infants born at less than 29 weeks of gestation, examining genetic variations and pathways in connection to the extremes in respiratory outcomes. The group with the most severe extreme of lung disease required continuous respiratory support up to 36 weeks post menstrual age (PMA). The group with the least affected extreme only required respiratory support for less than two weeks after birth and did not require any respiratory support at 36 weeks PMA.

One of the promising genetic pathways identified by this study relates to the gonadotropin releasing hormone, which is involved in sex differences and reproductive functions. Dr. Hamvas and colleagues found that this pathway is overrepresented in babies with the most severe chronic lung disease.

"Our observation that a hormonal pathway is related to more severe lung disease is intriguing because we know that there are sex differences in the risk for chronic lung disease in premature infants, with boys more susceptible to worse outcomes," says Dr. Hamvas, who also is the Raymond & Hazel Speck Berry Professor in Neonatology. "Could the sex differences we see clinically be the result of genetic changes in this pathway? More studies are needed to answer this question."

Another promising genetic pathway that is overrepresented in preemies with severe lung disease involves genes that encode heart development.

"Our discovery that genetic changes in a cardiac pathway are associated with chronic lung disease might explain why so many of these babies go on to develop pulmonary hypertension," says Dr. Hamvas. "One of our research projects is actively pursuing this connection, trying to understand the direct mechanisms involved."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Caring for a Premature Baby

Caring for a Premature Baby

A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or "preemie." The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.

Quiz on Lung Cancer

Quiz on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Bernie Mac the comedian died of complications arising from Sarcoidosis, a little known immune system disorder.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease Asbestosis Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Christianson Syndrome Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive