Lung Cancer Patients Show Increased Survival When Treated With New Drug

ALK inhibitors which block ALK were discovered in 2008. Two generations of ALK inhibitors have been developed which include drugs like crizotinib (Xalkori), alectinib (Alecensa), and brigatinib (Alunbrig). The drawback of these drugs is that they were not able prevent relapse and the spread of the cancer to the brain.Lorlatinib is a third generation drug of ALK inhibitors and it is very effective at blocking ALK. The FDA has approved it for treating ALK positive cancer patients and even those patients whose cancer continued to progress despite taking older generation ALK inhibitors.To find out whether lorlatinib prevented the chances of long term remission if it is given as a first line agent in ALK positive patients, a clinical trial was conducted in 23 countries with 296 patients who had advanced and previously untreated ALK positive lung cancer. Half of the patients were given the first line standard of care drug crizotinib which is a first generation ALK inhibitor and the rest of the patients were given lorlatinib.The side effects of lorlatinib were serious but the most common seen are increase in cholesterol and triglyceride (type of fat) which could be easily controlled by giving appropriate medications which included cholesterol lowering agents.The investigators will continue this study to determine the long term outcomes.