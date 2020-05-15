Low-income Adults are Less Likely to Get Preventive Heart Disease Care

‘Preventive care, including regular cholesterol screenings and blood pressure monitoring, is essential to decrease heart disease and stroke.’

Participants without CVD who were categorized as "low income" were 58% less likely to get their cholesterol checked within the last five years and 55% less likely to get their blood pressure checked within the past two years;

Participants without CVD who were categorized as "poor/very low income" were 64% less likely to have had their cholesterol checked within the last five years and 59% less likely to have had their blood pressure checked within the past two years;

Participants with CVD who were categorized as "low income" were 66% less likely to get their cholesterol checked within the last five years or their blood pressure checked within the past two years; and

Participants with CVD who were categorized as "poor/very low income" were 67% less likely to have had their cholesterol checked within the last five years and 68% less likely to have had their blood pressure checked within the past two years

"With the goal of encouraging clinicians and health care providers to be aware of health disparities, we set out to determine how patients at different income levels utilize services to prevent cardiovascular disease," said lead study author Andi Shahu, M.D., M.H.S., an internal medicine resident physician at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.Using patient data from the nationally representative Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (2006-2015), researchers included 32,862 adults with diagnosed CVD and 185,081 adults with no CVD diagnosis. Of the total, 36% of individuals were in the "high income" category (400% or more of the federal poverty level [FPL]); 29% were in the "middle income" category (200%-400% of the FPL); 16% were in the "low income" category (125%-200% of FPL), and 19% were in the "poor/very low income" category (<125% of FPL).Among the statistically significant results, researchers found when compared with "high income" participants:"The significant gap in access to preventive care among lower-income populations is incredibly worrisome. Preventive care, including regular cholesterol screenings and blood pressure monitoring, is essential to reducing heart disease and stroke," said Shahu."Additionally, socioeconomic disparities are often made even worse during times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, because vulnerable populations are often disproportionately impacted both medically and economically. The American people need to know these types of disparities cannot be fixed in the doctor's office alone. They must be addressed using city-level, state-level, or even nationwide interventions, and public health policies must align to support these interventions."Researchers say the reasons for the disparities are still not completely understood, and further studies are required to develop solutions to reduce and prevent health disparities.Source: Eurekalert